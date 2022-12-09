Read full article on original website
Around the Fringe - 12/9/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Around the Fringe, hosted by Rev Cool:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Rev Cool every Friday...
Loud As The Rolling Sea: Lee Robinson
Saving the stories of elders was the goal when several community groups came together in Yellow Springs a dozen years ago. They understood the rich history of civil rights activism in Green County and knew from experience that it reflected what was happening all over the country. In 1955, a...
The Blues Revival - 12/11/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Blues Revival, hosted by Eric Henry:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Eric every Sunday afternoon...
Wright Patterson expands partnership with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
With this partnership, researchers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will use office and lab space in the university’s Neuroscience Engineering Collaboration Building. This space also has an advanced MRI scanner used exclusively for research. Madhavi Kadakia is Wright State’s Vice Provost for research. She said this new partnership...
WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 12, 2022
Dayton Passes 2023 Budget - Dayton’s City Commissioners put aside their differences to pass a tentative 2023 budget. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports support for the city’s youth ultimately pushed the process forward. Filling Ohio Supreme Court Vacancy - Gov. Mike DeWine says he plans to make a...
Columbus Board of Education president says superintendent's retirement announcement was expected
President of the Columbus Board of Education, Jennifer Adair, says the announcement of the retirement of Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon may have surprised some in the community, but not board members. Adair, in an interview with WOSU, says Dixon had been discussing her desire to retire with the...
2 Dayton leaders want more money for housing, youth programs, fire
Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss say the 2023 proposed city budget does not provide funding for services and programs that would benefit all citizens. As a result, they’re inviting Commissioners Chris Shaw, Matt Joseph and Mayor Jeffery Mims to keep revising it before finally approving it. Friday afternoon...
Local health officials encourage getting flu vaccine as hospitalizations rise
Montgomery County has had more than 470 flu related hospitalizations this season – the highest in Ohio. Clark County has had 145 hospitalizations, and Greene County has had 82. Many people have stopped wearing masks, social distancing, and doing other precautionary measures most people began practicing during the pandemic....
