The Ferrari F12 N-Largo is a modified version of the F12berlinetta that has been enhanced to produce 770 horsepower, and in this video from AutoTopNL, we can watch and hear each of those ponies put to work. The 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 was wrung out on the German autobahn, where it tried to get as close to its top speed of 217 mph, but due to the traffic on the stretch of motorway, the driver struggled to get a clean run in. That's actually a good thing, as we get to hear raucous downshifts and more high-rpm screams each time the car has to slow down and accelerate again. Check out the video below, and if you're using headphones, beware - the F12 N-Largo's exhaust note is anything but subdued.

21 DAYS AGO