Read full article on original website
Related
PCarmarket Is Selling A 171-Mile Ferrari Testarossa
This Ferrari is a 1990s superhero. Ferrari is a brand built off of the image of some of the most famous classic hand-built supercars in the world. The amazing engineering talent and design skill of the great Enzo Ferrari and his team of engineers have, in the past, produced some of the greatest vehicles to ever hit the black of asphalt. Of course, this means that the Ferrari name has become almost entirely synonymous with the idea of an ultra-rare luxury sports car. Today’s example is no exception to that rule as it is both extremely rare and very desirable. This extremely low-mileage example 1990 Ferrari Testarossa will elevate your collection.
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
Here’s Your Chance To Buy a Rare Mercedes-Benz 190 E Race Car Built for the Street
RM Sotheby'sThe pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz's DTM homologation models is up for sale.
dcnewsnow.com
McLaren exploring an SUV
McLaren as recently as 2019 was adamant that it would never launch an SUV at its road car division, but it seems the success rivals like Aston Martin and Lamborghini are enjoying with their own high-riding models is simply too hard to ignore. In the case of those rivals, a single SUV now accounts for around 50% of sales.
Carscoops
Drag Racing 2023 Corvette Z06 Dusts A Porsche 911 GT3 By More Than Five Car Lengths
The new Corvette Z06 seems to be an incredible performance bargain by all accounts despite its six-figure price tag. Now, Jason Cammisa is going to see just how well it fares against the car that’s been the standard bearer for decades, the Porsche 911 GT3. Spoiler alert: the Vette wins… by a lot.
The 10 Best BMW Motorcycles Ever Made
When most of us think of BMW as a brand, we envisage high-end or luxury saloon cars known for their comfort, reliability, and performance. In fact, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, to give it its full name, has its roots in aircraft engine manufacture, and its motorcycle production branch, known as BMW Motorrad, produced its first successful vehicle as far back as 1923. The German marque has since become one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers, producing some of the best quality and best-performing vehicles in the industry from their highly-automated and futuristic Berlin-Spandau plant.
dcnewsnow.com
Audi RS 3: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 nominee
Can the swan song for the turbocharged 5-cylinder take the win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023? It’s fun enough that it might. The Audi RS 3 has made it to the final round in the award competition by planting its flag in the fun-to-drive category with expressive styling, a distinctive exhaust note, and mechanical changes that aim to delight the driver.
Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia
From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia. As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia, resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a...
Watch And Hear The Super-Rare Ferrari F12 N-Largo Imitate An F1 Car On The Autobahn
The Ferrari F12 N-Largo is a modified version of the F12berlinetta that has been enhanced to produce 770 horsepower, and in this video from AutoTopNL, we can watch and hear each of those ponies put to work. The 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 was wrung out on the German autobahn, where it tried to get as close to its top speed of 217 mph, but due to the traffic on the stretch of motorway, the driver struggled to get a clean run in. That's actually a good thing, as we get to hear raucous downshifts and more high-rpm screams each time the car has to slow down and accelerate again. Check out the video below, and if you're using headphones, beware - the F12 N-Largo's exhaust note is anything but subdued.
dcnewsnow.com
Ferrari F1 team names new chief
Ferrari on Tuesday named Fred Vasseur as the next chief of its Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team. Vasseur will join the squad on Jan. 9 as its new team principal and general manager. He replaces Mattia Binotto, who announced his resignation last month. Vasseur is currently team principal and CEO...
Comments / 0