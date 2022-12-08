ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut

Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels

• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Rivian’s electric van deal with Mercedes on hold

Rivian has put on pause plans first announced in September to build electric vans in Europe at a plant jointly operated with Mercedes-Benz. Rivian said on Monday it is pausing the plan to instead focus on its existing van and consumer vehicles, though the company remains open to exploring partnerships with Mercedes in the future.

