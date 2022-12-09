Honesty Scott-Grayson made a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the game. It was the first of several. Auburn made a season-high 12 3-point shots in a 81-41 win over Louisiana Sunday afternoon, improving to 7-2 on the season and moving its win streak to four games. It's the third game in a row where the Tigers have won by over 20 points.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO