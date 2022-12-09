ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Four-star QB officials to Auburn

AUBURN | Auburn has yet to offer Marcel Reed, but that may have more to do with Reed than Auburn. The 4-star quarterback from Montgomery Bell in Nashville, Tenn., has been committed to an SEC West rival since April. “I’m sure you guys know I’m committed to Ole Miss right...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Wedin 'impressed' with Jake Thornton

Clay Wedin did his research. Auburn hired Jake Thornton as its offensive line coach a little over a week ago and Wedin is ready to go. He's familiarized himself with Thornton's background as a coach and got to know him better during his official visit over the weekend. "I really...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

Alabama WR Traeshon Holden commits to Oregon

Traeshon Holden is headed out West. After entering on the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the junior receiver announced his commitment to Oregon on Sunday night. Holden becomes the second of Alabama’s 12 transfer portal entrants to commit to a new school, joining offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who announced his transfer to Kentucky last week.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Scarlet Nation

Montgomery headed to Auburn

Former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery has an agreement in principle with the Tigers to become Auburn’s next offensive coordinator. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and Montgomery spoke on the phone Saturday and again on Sunday. The two men came to a formal agreement Sunday night. Montgomery spent the past...
AUBURN, AL
Scarlet Nation

All-Star Saturday

Saturday at noon CT, Alabama's best will face Mississippi's finest. It's the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, where the top players from the two states will meet head-to-head at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Among those representing the state of Alabama are several Auburn commits and other recruits that the staff is targeting.
MOBILE, AL
Scarlet Nation

Tigers cruise past Louisiana

Honesty Scott-Grayson made a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the game. It was the first of several. Auburn made a season-high 12 3-point shots in a 81-41 win over Louisiana Sunday afternoon, improving to 7-2 on the season and moving its win streak to four games. It's the third game in a row where the Tigers have won by over 20 points.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Scarlet Nation

Joiner planning second official visit

MOBILE, Ala. — Bradyn Joiner had to get one more game under his belt with head coach Keith Etheridge. Joiner had been coached by Etheridge throughout his high school career, and on Saturday, got one additional game. The Auburn offensive line commit played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile, where Etheridge served as Alabama's head coach.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy