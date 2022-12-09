Read full article on original website
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Blue Origin space tourist launches: Live mission updates
Blue Origin's next space tourist mission hasn't yet been announced yet. Here are live updates of what we know.
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft hits halfway point of epic moon mission
NASA's Orion spacecraft hit the halfway point of its historic Artemis 1 moon mission in fine form.
Sierra Space Successfully Completes Series of Major Development Milestones for First Commercial Space Station
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company building the first end-to-end business and technology platform in space, announced today that the company’s LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment) has successfully completed its second sub-scale Ultimate Burst Pressure (UBP) test. Following the success of its first UBP test in July of this year, this second test further establishes Sierra Space as the leader in commercial space station development and the only active commercial space company to meet multiple successful UBP trials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005873/en/ Sierra Space conducted a...
Jalopnik
Meet the First Civilian Crew of the SpaceX Mission to the Moon
SpaceX has announced the full crew of the dearMoon mission, which will go to the moon and retun to Earth aboard the first lunar launch of the Starship. The ten crew members will be led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, and the group includes DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star TOP among the artists and celebrities chosen by Maezawa to go on the Starship’s maiden voyage.
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Watch as NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit today (Dec. 1)
NASA's Orion capsule will perform a crucial engine burn to depart lunar orbit Thursday (Dec. 1) at 4:54 p.m. EST, and you can watch the action live.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft reaches maximum distance from Earth today
The Artemis 1 spacecraft will be farthest from Earth Monday (Nov. 28) before turning around to return home.
ktalnews.com
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
Gizmodo
SpaceX's Starlink Has Competition—and SpaceX Is Launching It on Tuesday
British company OneWeb and its largest internet satellite competitor SpaceX have gone from enemies to friends. Well, sort of. OneWeb, in the wake of a canceled deal with Russia, was forced to source new launch providers—leading them to SpaceX and a rather unlikely agreement. The launch is scheduled to...
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Phys.org
NASA delivers first flight hardware to ESA for Lunar Pathfinder
NASA delivered the first flight hardware for the Lunar Pathfinder mission to ESA (European Space Agency), which formally accepted the instrument on Nov. 4. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, developed the instrument, a laser retroreflector array, which will test new navigation techniques for lunar missions. NASA and...
SpaceNews.com
Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander
WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
Full Crew For SpaceX’s Privately-Funded Moon Mission Announced
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and K-Pop star TOP are among the eight-man crew that SpaceX will take on a trip around the moon.
