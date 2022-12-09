The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO