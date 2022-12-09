ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

ucbjournal.com

Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location

Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Plateau Pediatrics expands operations

Expansion marks third project with J&S Construction. Crossville – Plateau Pediatrics (Plateau) will soon expand operations at 3234 Miller Avenue after breaking ground in Crossville last week. The project marks the third between J&S Construction and Plateau following an expansion in 2009. The latest expansion will add 7,000 sq. ft. to the 16,00 sq. ft. facility. It should allow Plateau, one of the largest pediatricians in the Upper Cumberland, to double its capacity.
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Mustard Seed Ranch, Tays Auction to auction Boston trip for great cause

Package is provided by anonymous donors and it includes a once-in-a-lifetime experience trip for 14 people to Boston, Massachusetts. Cookeville – Tays Auction, a leading online auction platform, will host an online auction for an incredible first class trip to Boston, MA for fourteen people to help Mustard Seed Ranch, a Christian Children’s home in Cookeville, purchase two new 12-passenger vans.
COOKEVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO VOTE ON BUYING VILLAGE INN TODAY, SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

The item on the Crossville City Council’s Work Session concerning purchasing the Village Inn was tabled last week until January. However, there has been a special called meeting for this afternoon at 5 apparently to vote on the purchase. The owner of the Village Inn, Dr. Buck wood, has submitted a signed sales contract to the city for purchasing the Village Inn in the amount of $450,000. The only other item on the Special meeting agenda is a vote to approve a budget amendment for funding the purchase of the Inn.
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Christmas parade in pictures

Cookeville – Businesses from all over were represented in the Cookeville Christmas parade. This year’s theme was ” A Cookeville Country Christmas.”. The upper Cumberland Business Journal has compiled a few of the best shots from the night.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Women in chemical engineering find community, opportunities at Tennessee Tech

Percentage of women in the chemical engineering undergraduate program at Tech has grown to almost 41%. Cookeville – When Pedro Arce, professor of chemical engineering at Tennessee Tech University, came to campus to become department chair around 2003, he noticed there were no women at all in the chemical engineering graduate program, and records show that the undergraduate program was only about 22 percent female.
COOKEVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN

The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Resource Fair helps students land jobs

Second annual event also allowed one-to-one mentoring. Oak Ridge – Students at Roane State’s two largest campuses recently had the opportunity to learn first-hand some of the many resources available to them during their collegiate careers. The fair was held in the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus and the Vann Student Center at the flagship campus in Roane County.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university

A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’  Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ValueWalk

$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas

Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN

On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
SMYRNA, TN

