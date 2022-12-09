Read full article on original website
Upper Cumberland Habitat ReStore moves to new location
Cookeville – The Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity (UCHFH) ReStore has moved into a new location. UCHFH celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting with the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday. ReStore is a donation center that accepts new and gently used items and uses the proceeds to build and quality affordable homes for families of the Upper Cumberland.
Plateau Pediatrics expands operations
Expansion marks third project with J&S Construction. Crossville – Plateau Pediatrics (Plateau) will soon expand operations at 3234 Miller Avenue after breaking ground in Crossville last week. The project marks the third between J&S Construction and Plateau following an expansion in 2009. The latest expansion will add 7,000 sq. ft. to the 16,00 sq. ft. facility. It should allow Plateau, one of the largest pediatricians in the Upper Cumberland, to double its capacity.
Mustard Seed Ranch, Tays Auction to auction Boston trip for great cause
Package is provided by anonymous donors and it includes a once-in-a-lifetime experience trip for 14 people to Boston, Massachusetts. Cookeville – Tays Auction, a leading online auction platform, will host an online auction for an incredible first class trip to Boston, MA for fourteen people to help Mustard Seed Ranch, a Christian Children’s home in Cookeville, purchase two new 12-passenger vans.
Proposed Neighborhood Behind Regency Park Subdivision Turned Down by Murfreesboro City Council
(Murfreesboro, TN) As Murfreesboro’s growth continues to outpace many nearby cities, proposals for more and more high-density housing developments will be heard before city officials. Inevitably, some of these housing proposals will be on the outskirts of older neighborhoods that equal a stark contrast to existing homes and subdivisions.
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO VOTE ON BUYING VILLAGE INN TODAY, SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
The item on the Crossville City Council’s Work Session concerning purchasing the Village Inn was tabled last week until January. However, there has been a special called meeting for this afternoon at 5 apparently to vote on the purchase. The owner of the Village Inn, Dr. Buck wood, has submitted a signed sales contract to the city for purchasing the Village Inn in the amount of $450,000. The only other item on the Special meeting agenda is a vote to approve a budget amendment for funding the purchase of the Inn.
Cookeville Christmas parade in pictures
Cookeville – Businesses from all over were represented in the Cookeville Christmas parade. This year’s theme was ” A Cookeville Country Christmas.”. The upper Cumberland Business Journal has compiled a few of the best shots from the night.
Women in chemical engineering find community, opportunities at Tennessee Tech
Percentage of women in the chemical engineering undergraduate program at Tech has grown to almost 41%. Cookeville – When Pedro Arce, professor of chemical engineering at Tennessee Tech University, came to campus to become department chair around 2003, he noticed there were no women at all in the chemical engineering graduate program, and records show that the undergraduate program was only about 22 percent female.
CITY COUNCIL JUST NOW VOTED ON PURCHASING VILLAGE INN
The Crossville City Council has just voted to purchase the controversial Village Inn from Dr. Robert Wood. The vote was unanimous will all three Councilmembers and the Mayor voting yes. The resolution now must pass two more readings to become final. The purchase price is $450,000. A resolution to amend the city budget to accommodate the purchase was also passed. Councilmember Shanks pointed out that the motion must pass two more readings and the third reading cannot be sooner than 15 days after tonight’s action. Councilmember Mike Turner was hesitant in voting for the purchase citing concern for the present tenants of the Village Inn. Turner also questioned the Councl as to what the City plans to do with Village Inn. Mayor Crawford started to say “I don’t believe we have (a plan for the Village Inn) – then interrupted himself with “I think the first step we have is to determine the purchase”.
Resource Fair helps students land jobs
Second annual event also allowed one-to-one mentoring. Oak Ridge – Students at Roane State’s two largest campuses recently had the opportunity to learn first-hand some of the many resources available to them during their collegiate careers. The fair was held in the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus and the Vann Student Center at the flagship campus in Roane County.
Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university
A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’ Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN
On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K from church where he worked
The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI officials said.
Missing Warren County woman found safe
A missing 85-year-old woman from Warren County has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on her behalf.
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
Murfreesboro Woman Dies after being removed from BMW while having Convulsions Outside of Gas Station
(Nashville, TN) In Nashville, Metro Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who allegedly removed a female passenger from his car as she was having what was described as a seizure. The woman, who was in the midst of a medical crisis, has been identified as 38-year-old Hayley Grace from Murfreesboro.
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
Female Suspect Sought after Several Auto Burglaries
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in pictures you see in this story. She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. Any information,...
