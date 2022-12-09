Read full article on original website
Related
President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped out of sight because he 'can't wear pants' due to a skin infection, Brazil's vice president says
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been keeping a very low profile since he lost the election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30.
Lula ticket sues Bolsonaro and sons for abuses during Brazil's election
BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election team sued President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and two of his sons for abuse of power and attacks on Brazil's voting system, both during the October election campaign.
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
I’m Osama Bin Laden’s son – he made me fire AK47s, wanted me to be a terrorist, then tested chemical weapons on my dogs
HE was Osama bin Laden’s chosen son – anointed heir to the al-Qaeda warlord amid the rugged Afghan peaks. During a fractured childhood in Tora Bora, Omar bin Laden’s beloved pets were used to test chemical weapons and he was taught to fire an AK-47 assault rifle in terrorist training camps.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
Soldiers reveal what happened to them inside Russian prison
CNN travels to an undisclosed location near the Russian border to witness the arrival of two buses carrying sixty Ukrainian prisoners that released in a swap with Russia. CNN's Will Ripley has the exclusive report.
The head of the CIA met with Putin's spy chief to warn Moscow against using a nuke in Ukraine
CIA director William Burns warned Putin's spy chief against the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara on Monday. Burns previously warned that Putin could use a nuke in Ukraine if he feels desperate enough. CIA...
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
The US's experimental 'lightning carriers' are 'much more capable' than China's current carriers, US admiral says
An amphibious assault ship loaded with more than a dozen F-35Bs "just is a very versatile instrument," the head of the US Navy's 7th Fleet said.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Black Swan' in Russia May Help Ukraine Retake Crimea, Minister Predicts
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov told Sky News: "We can step in Crimea for example by the end of December."
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Comments / 2