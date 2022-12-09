ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.

Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.

