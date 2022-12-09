Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21.
Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor is ready to begin constructing new pavement at FM 1960 and Atascocita Shores Drive, on the north side of FM 1960. This work requires a total closure of Atascocita Shores Drive north...
Campus construction finishing up on new iSchool High in Creekside
ISchool High-Creekside is located at the LSC-Creekside Center in Tomball. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) iSchool High is a public charter school open to all students in the Greater Houston area. With locations already in Atascocita, The Woodlands and University Park as well as two in Lewisville, Creekside is the fifth iSchool High to open in the state. iSchool High-Creekside opened Aug. 16.
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
New 24/7 emergency pet opens Dec. 12 in Lower Heights development
A 25,000-square-foot office and retail building opened in 2022 in the Lower Heights development at I-10 and Studemont Street. Home Depot opened as an anchor tenant in September. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group. A new location of Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24/7 pet emergency hospital with locations across the...
Conroe ISD launches bond planning committee for possible 2023 bond election
Conroe ISD announced on Dec. 9 it is forming a bond planning committee for 2023. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe ISD officials announced in a Dec. 9 news release plans to form a bond planning committee in anticipation of a bond referendum on Nov. 7, 2023. According to the district, projected population growth indicates CISD could approach or exceed 100,000 students within the next 10 years following a 2022 demographic study from Population and Survey Analysts.
Bluebonnet Nutrition completes $18M expansion, more than triples its jobs in Sugar Land
Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. has more than tripled the number of jobs at its location in Sugar Land after a recently completed expansion project. (Rendering courtesy Powers Brown Architecture) A nutrition supplement manufacturing facility in Sugar Land has announced it has completed an expansion project. Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., headquartered in Sugar...
Jay Michals appointed to Magnolia ISD board of trustees
Magnolia ID swore in Jay Michals to the board of trustees during a Dec. 12 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Magnolia ISD appointed Jay Michals to the board of trustees on Dec. 12. Michals has six kids within the MISD school system and serves as the head of U.S. trade compliance for an independent energy and commodity group called Mercuria. According to MISD President Chuck Adcox, Michals has served on parent leadership and bond committees in the past.
Conroe ISD enrollment could surpass 100K in 10 years
The highest projection, which the district has historically exceeded, could see enrollment reaching over 120,000 students in the district in the next 10 years. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) In the next 10 years, Conroe ISD’s enrollment could reach 100,000 students, according to a demographics study presented to the board of trustees...
Tomball, Magnolia see population increases between 2016-21
The populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia have increased, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the span of the last five years, the populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school...
The Woodlands Township seeks end to power outage issues in Creekside Park
The Woodlands Township board of directors said the issue of outages needed to be addressed before serious damage occurred. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) After issues with temporary power outages in the Village of Creekside Park, The Woodlands Township board of directors discussed the need for more effort on behalf of CenterPoint Energy in order to address the issue at its Dec. 7 meeting.
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down SH 105 for several hours after...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Sole survivor of fatal crash in Leon County remains hospitalized: Officials
Upon arrival, it was determined that a single vehicle had struck a tree - resulting in "catastrophic" damage.
Conroe, Montgomery see population increases between 2016-21
Census data shows increases in population in Conroe and Montgomery between 2016-21. (Community Impact staff) Over the last five years, populations in the ZIP codes and school districts for Conroe and Montgomery have grown, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates released Dec. 8.
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening
Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
Color Nails Bar and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
