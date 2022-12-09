Magnolia ID swore in Jay Michals to the board of trustees during a Dec. 12 meeting. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Magnolia ISD appointed Jay Michals to the board of trustees on Dec. 12. Michals has six kids within the MISD school system and serves as the head of U.S. trade compliance for an independent energy and commodity group called Mercuria. According to MISD President Chuck Adcox, Michals has served on parent leadership and bond committees in the past.

