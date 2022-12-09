Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss
Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
Steve Wilks is Making a Serious Case to be the Panthers' Next Head Coach
Carolina may not have to look long and hard to find its next leader.
Broncos monitoring status of Russell Wilson (concussion)
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to see how the week plays out before making a decision on whether quarterback
What if we named NFL awards after players like the NBA?
This week the NBA announced that it’s renaming its end of season awards to honor some of the greatest to ever play the game. The league MVP will now win the “Michael Jordan Trophy,” Defensive Player of the Year will win the “Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, and a newly minted “Clutch Player of the Year” is styled after Jerry West. It’s an incredible way to honor those who shaped the game, and might prompt younger basketball fans to look up videos of how amazing these players were, when they otherwise might not.
Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?
Though it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future
According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.
Steve Wilks Sends Message to Panthers Fans
The Panthers' head coach doesn't want to see a lot of terrible towels this Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals suck, and the men behind it got extensions
There aren’t many teams in the NFL more profoundly disappointing than the Cardinals this season. Sure, you could point to the Russell Wilson led Broncos, or the Las Vegas Raiders — but both those teams had major questions about competitive readiness and new regimes. Meanwhile the Cardinals were coming off an 11-6 season, their best receiver was coming back healthy, they made a big deal to get another weapon, and their franchise QB was locked up long-term. This was supposed to be a year of asserted dominance. The season Arizona planted its flag in the NFC West and told the league they were going to be a staple of the playoffs.
