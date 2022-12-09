ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
What if we named NFL awards after players like the NBA?

This week the NBA announced that it’s renaming its end of season awards to honor some of the greatest to ever play the game. The league MVP will now win the “Michael Jordan Trophy,” Defensive Player of the Year will win the “Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, and a newly minted “Clutch Player of the Year” is styled after Jerry West. It’s an incredible way to honor those who shaped the game, and might prompt younger basketball fans to look up videos of how amazing these players were, when they otherwise might not.
Panthers great could join team’s coaching staff?

Though it wouldn’t quite be pulling a Jeff Saturday, the Carolina Panthers could potentially be bringing a franchise icon onto their coaching staff. Appearing Tuesday on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte, retired Panthers legend Luke Kuechly offered some high praise for Carolina’s interim coach Steve Wilks. Kuechly said that Wilks, who was a defensive coach for Carolina during Kuechly’s NFL career, is “fun to be around,” “knows the game extremely well,” and “treats the [players] great.”
The Arizona Cardinals suck, and the men behind it got extensions

There aren’t many teams in the NFL more profoundly disappointing than the Cardinals this season. Sure, you could point to the Russell Wilson led Broncos, or the Las Vegas Raiders — but both those teams had major questions about competitive readiness and new regimes. Meanwhile the Cardinals were coming off an 11-6 season, their best receiver was coming back healthy, they made a big deal to get another weapon, and their franchise QB was locked up long-term. This was supposed to be a year of asserted dominance. The season Arizona planted its flag in the NFC West and told the league they were going to be a staple of the playoffs.
