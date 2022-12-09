NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) his touchdown scored against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA…
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season.
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J.…
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (right) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at…
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY…
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring on a 60-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Cowboys T Terence Steele tears ACL, out for season
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele sustained a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. He is expected to return in time for training camp next season, per the report. Steele was taken…
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona…
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
Clemson DE Myles Murphy entering NFL draft
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will skip the Orange Bowl this month and enter the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs
With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the future is bright for the Green Bay Packers' receiver corps, GM Brian Gutekunst said.
Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions
The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns
The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive.
Comments / 0