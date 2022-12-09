ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

By Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates toward fans against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff spot on line as Bills host Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills seek their fifth consecutive victory and look to clinch an AFC playoff spot when they entertain the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, N.Y. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) also are shooting to avenge their 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3 at Miami. That outcome ended Buffalo's seven-game winning streak in the series. The Dolphins (8-5) are two games behind the Bills in the...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Raiders designate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to return

The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday. The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday. Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since...
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion

The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after a hard hit in the first quarter. Instead, it was Parker's teammate Nelson Agholor who beckoned game officials to stop play and get Parker off the field. ...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Hill shed light on what ultimately led to his exit from the Chiefs during the offseason. "It got like that probably, like, mid-last season," Hill said. "I'm the type of guy ......
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Syndication: Arizona Republic

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
TEXAS STATE
Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions

The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco. He has been inactive the past three games, with...
DETROIT, MI
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Clemson DE Myles Murphy entering NFL draft

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will skip the Orange Bowl this month and enter the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday. Murphy is ranked No. 10 overall among 2023 draft prospects and No. 1 at his position by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior, Murphy collected 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Tigers. "It really came fast," Murphy told ESPN....
CLEMSON, SC
Kyler Murray will have knee surgery after Christmas

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray won't have surgery to repair his torn ACL until after Christmas. It's unclear the reason for the delay, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will go through "prehab" workouts ahead of the surgery. The Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July, including $189.5 million in guaranteed money. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
