NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Playoff spot on line as Bills host Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills seek their fifth consecutive victory and look to clinch an AFC playoff spot when they entertain the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park, N.Y. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) also are shooting to avenge their 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3 at Miami. That outcome ended Buffalo's seven-game winning streak in the series. The Dolphins (8-5) are two games behind the Bills in the...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (right) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders designate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to return
The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday. The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday. Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since...
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after a hard hit in the first quarter. Instead, it was Parker's teammate Nelson Agholor who beckoned game officials to stop play and get Parker off the field. ...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Hill shed light on what ultimately led to his exit from the Chiefs during the offseason. "It got like that probably, like, mid-last season," Hill said. "I'm the type of guy ......
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) leaves the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions
The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco. He has been inactive the past three games, with...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR
Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said Monday as the Falcons returned from their bye week. ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs
With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the future is bright for the Green Bay Packers' receiver corps, GM Brian Gutekunst said.
Clemson DE Myles Murphy entering NFL draft
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will skip the Orange Bowl this month and enter the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday. Murphy is ranked No. 10 overall among 2023 draft prospects and No. 1 at his position by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior, Murphy collected 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Tigers. "It really came fast," Murphy told ESPN....
Kyler Murray will have knee surgery after Christmas
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray won't have surgery to repair his torn ACL until after Christmas. It's unclear the reason for the delay, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will go through "prehab" workouts ahead of the surgery. The Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July, including $189.5 million in guaranteed money. ...
