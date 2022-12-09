ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

By Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
 5 days ago

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates toward fans against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) his touchdown scored against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hug before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) waves as he s carted off the field after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Patriots 1213 New England Patriots At Arizona Cardinals
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Lack of targets behind Chiefs exit

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he began to sour on his time with the Kansas City Chiefs after what he perceived as a lack of targets last season. Speaking on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Hill shed light on what ultimately led to his exit from the Chiefs during the offseason. "It got like that probably, like, mid-last season," Hill said. "I'm the type of guy ......
Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders designate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to return

The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday. The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday. Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since...
Eagles sign S Anthony Harris, P Brett Kern

The Philadelphia Eagles signed safety Anthony Harris and punter Brett Kern to their practice squad on Tuesday. The team also placed punter Arryn Siposs on injured reserve and released wide receiver Auden Tate and safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad. Harris, 31, started 14 games for the Eagles last season but was released a week before the 2022 season opener. He signed with Denver and played in three games...
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team. ...
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion

The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after a hard hit in the first quarter. Instead, it was Parker's teammate Nelson Agholor who beckoned game officials to stop play and get Parker off the field. ...
Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (4) and Marcus Mariota (1) pass on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jets elevate Zach Wilson to No. 2 QB against Lions

The New York Jets are elevating Zach Wilson to the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind Mike White and veteran Joe Flacco. He has been inactive the past three games, with...
Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns

The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive. On Saturday, the Browns host the Ravens -- a team with major question marks at quarterback -- eager to start a late-season winning streak that could extend faint postseason odds for Cleveland. The Browns' 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week interrupted a two-game...
