Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
cenlanow.com
NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
fox8live.com
Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
wgno.com
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Woman wounded in Central City shooting Tuesday
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
Two police officers have been shot and killed in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The officers were responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.
A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
Rideshare drivers react to fatal stabbing of New Orleans Uber driver
NEW ORLEANS — When you call an Uber, that’s not someone’s company car, that’s their personal car. That driver is taking a leap of faith and trusting that passenger. That’s exactly what Yolanda Dillion did and it cost her her life. Days after the senseless...
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Armed robberies soar 42% in New Orleans
Armed robberies have overtaken carjackings as this year’s fastest-growing violent crime in New Orleans. So far this year There have only been about three fewer carjackings than all of last year, but armed robberies have blown past last year’s level.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
24-Year-Old Austin Harper Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday morning. 31-year-old Justin Scully was operating a vehicle on LA Highway 445 at around 5 a.m.
