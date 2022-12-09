ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Homeowner shoots man breaking into home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of breaking into a house in New Orleans is recovering in the hospital after the homeowner opened fire. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 13 in the 2900 block of Mandeville Street, near the St. Roch area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi officer killed, another injured before shooting suspect kills self at Gulf Coast motel. Second officer dies from injuries.

A second police officer has died in an early morning shooting at a Mississippi motel Wednesday. Officials from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety released an update confirming that a second officer who was injured in a shooting incident at the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. in Bay St. Louis has died.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WWL-AMFM

Armed robberies soar 42% in New Orleans

Armed robberies have overtaken carjackings as this year’s fastest-growing violent crime in New Orleans. So far this year There have only been about three fewer carjackings than all of last year, but armed robberies have blown past last year’s level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy