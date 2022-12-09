ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Don Nicholas
4d ago

Notice all the hoops that need jumped through to get anything back from the government at any level, yet billions go away, just away, in thin air while the IRS and FBI concentrate on school board meetings and perceived political enemies.

Sharon Benjamin Humphrey
4d ago

I'm looking for a really good disability attorney. I live in the Batesville Indiana area of anyone knows of a good attorney that will take on the government please leave the info in my comments!! Very important I have already through term year's of waiting to get before a Judge when I did he granted my disability.. All I ever got was my backpay and my lawyer got what I owed him.. I haven't received one check yet.. My lawyer is retiring and refuses to see me!! Very aggravated and disappointed in the system!!! They owe me all I want is what the judge granted me 100% disability!! SAD 😥😥😥tired of going through this.

roget
4d ago

I filed my 2021 state return with TurboTax as an efile online and got both refunds automatically deposited in my checking account the week after they announced each of them.

