SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
AdWeek

CNN Announces 2023 CNN Original Series and CNN Films Slate

CNN unwrapped its 2023 programming lineup for its CNN Original Series and CNN Films, comprising six series and films. “The smart and captivating projects that make up our 2023 lineup are indicative of what we do best, and we look forward to sharing this slate with our audience,” CNN evp of talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “Our CNN Original Series and CNN Films and teams are incredibly proud of the work we have created over the last decade, and we are grateful to our producing partners for bringing so many memorable stories to life.”
AdWeek

Newsy White House Correspondent Willie James Inman Joins CBS News

CBS News announced Monday that it has added Newsy White House correspondent Willie James Inman to its Washington bureau as a White House digital reporter. During Inman’s four-year stint at Newsy—Scripps’ national TV news outlet—he covered the Biden and Trump administrations and major stories including the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, the Trump 2020 campaign, and the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Thomas-Greenfield to lead US delegation to World Cup closing ceremony

The White House announced on Wednesday a U.S. delegation headed by Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to Qatar for the closing ceremony of the World Cup. Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will travel with five other public officials to Doha on Dec. 18. The delegation includes Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar;…

