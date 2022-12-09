Read full article on original website
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Colorado vs Utah: Which is the Better State?
If you love the great outdoors both Colorado and Utah are two of the greatest places you could live in America. But which one comes out on top when we compare the two?. Both states offer great outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, mountains, world-class skiing, and some of the finest resorts in America. How are we supposed to figure out which state is best? Let's try comparing these two states in three key categories below.
‘Snow Animals’ in the Grand Mesa: Can You Make Them Out?
The Grand Mesa is one of the coolest outdoor playgrounds in Colorado. It has stood as one of the most recognizable features on the Western Slope for millions of years, and it is the subject of countless stories and legends. The Grand Mesa was known to the Ute Indian tribes...
12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
Outstanding Meteor Shower to Bring 90 Meteors an Hour to Colorado Skies December 14
Get set to bundle up and step outside to see one of the biggest meteor showers of the year, this week. The upcoming snow doesn't mean you can't catch this one. A meteor shower is one of the most magical things to witness; there are six major meteor events each year. They conclude with this week's Geminid shower, in which to see "space rocks" falling into Earth's atmosphere and burning up.
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
These Pieces of Medical History Have Been Preserved in Colorado
In the late 1800s, tuberculosis was one of the leading killers in the country. Many people suffering from the severe illness made their way to Colorado, where the high altitude and dry climate helped to make living with the infectious disease a bit easier. Tons of tuberculosis facilities opened in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rescue a Deer Out of a Drainage Ditch
Oh deer. What happens when a buck decides it would be a great idea to meander into a drainage ditch? Well, first and foremost, the buck is probably going to get stuck. Second, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is probably going to have to come in and rescue the animal. That...
7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023
Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
Watch Orphaned Colorado Bear Cubs Joyously Return To the Forest
A couple of orphaned Colorado bear cubs have been released back into the wild following rehabilitation - and they were so happy to be going home. Earlier this year, a landowner near Durango shot and killed a bear that had charged him on his property. When Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, they found two bear cubs in a nearby tree. Sadly, they had just lost their mother. The cubs were trapped and taken to the Frisco Creek Rehab Facility.
Experience Country Life By Staying at a Converted Colorado Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Book a Stay in this Converted Colorado Grain Silo. This rustic rental allows travelers...
New Study Ranks Colorado as the No. 7 Most Stressed State in America
Although 2022 has given us a slight break from a pandemic-riddled past, this year hasn't been all sunshine and roses. Taking into account the lingering effects of COVID-19, foreign turmoil, and economic difficulties, it might be safe to say that we're all still feeling stressed out. However, some states are...
Where Does Colorado Rank for Producing Professional Athletes?
When it comes to Colorado, we love our sports. We have essentially every professional sport anyone could ever want in the state too. When it comes to Colorado residents becoming professional sports players, how does the state rank?. You would think pretty good since a lot of sports happenings occur...
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Celebrity Sighting: William H. Macy Out Shopping in Colorado
Many celebrities have made Colorado their second home, using secluded and sprawling acreage to escape the hustle and bustle of places like Hollywood and NYC. Famous actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Costner all own properties in the Centennial State and have been seen by fans while out and about over the years.
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Sleep Under the Stars in this Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb. This...
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
