KXLY
More Frequent Scans Not Linked to Improved Survival After Lung Cancer Surgery
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For veterans with pathologic stage I non-small cell lung cancer receiving surgery, more frequent surveillance after surgery is not associated with improved survival, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Brendan T. Heiden,...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Medical News Today
Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
technologynetworks.com
A Simple Saline Injection May Become A New Treatment Option For Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal tunnel syndrome can come with plenty of aches and pains. But new research suggests there may soon be a new, low-cost, minimally-invasive way to treat it.
heart.org
Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
Healthline
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Spinal Muscle Atrophy and Muscular Dystrophy?
Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy both affect muscle size and function, causing weakness and leading to health complications like difficulty walking, swallowing, and, for some people, breathing. Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy are both conditions that can lead to muscle weakness and shrinking. This can cause significant health...
curetoday.com
Extreme Obesity May Increase Relapse Risk During Maintenance Therapy in Children With Leukemia Subtype
Children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia had a 2.4-fold greater risk of relapse if they were considered extremely obese while undergoing maintenance therapy. Among children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), extreme obesity during maintenance therapy was associated with a higher risk for disease relapse, according to a recent study. Previous research...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
pethelpful.com
How Long Can a Dog Live With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. How Long Will My Dog Survive With Jaundice and Kidney Disease?. "My dog is suffering from jaundice, and the doctors told me his liver and kidney have also been affected. He is being treated and is active. But can it be cured or not? His levels are BUN 140 mg/dl, Creatinine 6.65nmg/dl. Will he survive?” —Kaviya.
docwirenews.com
Iron Deficiency Associated with HRQoL in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Guidelines regarding treatment of anemia that focus on improving health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among kidney transplant recipients have limited effects, according to Tim J. Knobbe, MD, and colleagues at the University Medical Center Groningen, department of internal medicine, division of nephrology, Groningen, Netherlands. Iron fulfills a variety of functions...
