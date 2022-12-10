ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Shouldn't Sleep on Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red'

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Last-minute holiday shoppers should not sleep on the Air Jordan 11 in the 'Varsity Red' colorway.

It is officially crunch time for holiday shoppers. But, the game is not over for sneakerheads until the annual December release of one of the most exciting Air Jordan models. Every year, Jordan Brand brings the heat right before the holidays kick off.

The Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red' releases tomorrow, and sneakerheads have a reason for optimism. Nike has worked hard at eliminating bots from buying up all of the most highly-anticipated sneakers shortly after they release. Below is what fans of the classic kicks need to know.

Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red'

View of the Air Jordan 11 in the 'Varsity Red' colorway.

The Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red' releases on Saturday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The shoes will cost $225 in men's sizes, $185 in grade school sizes, $100 in pre-school sizes, and $80 in infant and toddler sizes.

Shoppers should have their computer or device ready on the Nike website or the Nike SNKRS app before 10:00 a.m. If the shoe sells out before you can secure a pair, head over to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Details

Side view of the Air Jordan 11 in the 'Varsity Red' colorway.

The Air Jordan 11 is one of the most iconic models from Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker line. The 'Varsity Red' colorway features a white upper with cherry red patent leather wrapped around the old-school hoop shoe.

The Jumpman logo, collar, and insoles are also dressed in red. It is hard to go wrong with an Air Jordan in Chicago Bulls colors. Fans wanting to see what the shoes look like in hand should check out the YouTube video posted by our friends over at WearTesters .

