My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.

21 DAYS AGO