ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

By Ryan Hughes, Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bohW7_0jdJRTH400

Neighbors on edge in Bucks County after husband of missing woman got arrested 03:07

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.

The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County , is now in custody, sources say.

Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.

A spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said they expected more information to be released next week.

Beth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her house on High Street in Sellersville on Oct. 10 in the early morning hours.

Investigators were seen near railroad tracks with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit that said "inmate" on the back.

It's in this area where sources say human remains have been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YboqS_0jdJRTH400
CBS Philadelphia

About 45 miles away, Chopper 3 was over the 200 block of High Street in Sellersville outside of Beth Capaldi's home, where Bucks County detectives have been searching since Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrIiI_0jdJRTH400
CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia cameras captured K-9s searching around the property and inside the home as well as detectives in white protective clothing.

Neighbors say they were hoping Beth Capaldi would be found alive and are now hoping this mystery is finally solved.

"It's scary because we didn't know what was going on," Toni Buck said. "You're afraid to walk by yourself in the neighborhood at night or whenever."

"Just pray that they find out the answers to everything and hope that the family is at ease," Cherrie Miller said.

Background of the case

In late October, CBS Philadelphia reported investigators were working around the clock trying to find the missing Capaldi.

"A lot of people are worried about her," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in October.

Weintraub said Capaldi's husband was the last person who saw her. He said Capaldi's wallet was missing, but her car, keys and cellphone were all left behind.

"It's just been my experience that people don't go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident or there was some terrible foul play. None of those three options are great," he said in October.

The spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney's Office declined comment but said more information is expected to be released next week.

Comments / 8

Moses the great
3d ago

Not shocked. He was the obvious killer since he didn’t even report her missing after not seeing her for 2 days.

Reply(2)
30
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in straw purchase of firearms

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 23-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection to straw purchasing and trafficking firearms, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin say. Kareem Reed, of the Spring Garden section of the city, is charged with multiple felony charges.Police recovered a weapon in a shooting on April 16, 2022, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township from a person under the age of 21. DA Steele also says that the weapon may have also been used in a carjacking in Philadelphia on that same day.The Glock 23 was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Trafficked Guns In Montco, DA Says

A Philadelphia man faces multiple felony charges after police say he trafficked guns throughout Montgomery County over the last two years. Kareem Reed, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and held at the county lockup in lieu of a $99,000 bail bond, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Frankford shooting leaves man dead, teenager injured: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section has left a man dead and a teenage boy injured on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Jackson Street just after 3:45 a.m.Police say the man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene at 4:17 a.m. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot twice in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say. The shooting is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating vandalism at church in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Chester County, police are investigating vandalism at a church. It happened over the weekend at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Downingtown.A priest from the church says four religious statues were damaged.Despite the crime, he says this is an opportunity to practice forgiveness.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Antique railing worth about $20,000 stolen outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows a man the Philadelphia Police Department claims stole an antique railing from outside of City Hall. The brazen theft happened early in the morning last Thursday.To hear it explained, you almost stop in your tracks: someone did what?"Who comes up with that idea?" Cailyn Schmidt of Manayunk said. "What do you think they're going to do with it?"That's probably your next thought as well.According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the antique brass railing, which was cut and stolen, is worth between $15,000 and $20,000.Mayor Jim Kenney says he's not surprised because he's seen thefts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 suspects accused of stealing car in Northern Liberties: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a car in Northern Liberties in early December.Police say three teens broke into a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata and left in the car in an unknown direction around the 800 block of North American Street. Authorities say the car has a Pennsylvania license plate of HVW-7433 and a VIN number of 5NPEB4AC0CH365642.Police described one teen wearing a dark coat, dark sweatpants, and gray sneakers with puffy hair, the second teen described as wearing a dark coat, dark pants, and dark sneakers with braids, and the third teen described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark sneakers. Police say if you see the suspects, don't approach them -- call 911 immediately.You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Woman, 81, Burns To Death Lighting Candles: Coroner

An 81-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her clothes caught fire while lighting candles, authorities say. Dolores Fahrman was at home lighting candles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 when she accidentally lit her clothes, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. Fahrman died after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Box removed from Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia now stands uncovered on Monday. The statue spent the last two years boxed up, but that's all changed because of a recent ruling from a Pennsylvania court.Now that the box is removed, it could spark protests in Marconi Plaza similar to what we saw in the summer of 2020.City crews took down the box covering the Columbus Statue in Marconi Plaza on Sunday night.It comes after a commonwealth court judge ruled on Friday the plywood structure must be removed.In her ruling, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt said the city accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy