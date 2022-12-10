Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

Neighbors on edge in Bucks County after husband of missing woman got arrested 03:07

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.

The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County , is now in custody, sources say.

Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.

A spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said they expected more information to be released next week.

Beth Capaldi, 55, was last seen at her house on High Street in Sellersville on Oct. 10 in the early morning hours.

Investigators were seen near railroad tracks with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit that said "inmate" on the back.

It's in this area where sources say human remains have been found.

CBS Philadelphia

About 45 miles away, Chopper 3 was over the 200 block of High Street in Sellersville outside of Beth Capaldi's home, where Bucks County detectives have been searching since Thursday afternoon.

CBS Philadelphia

CBS Philadelphia cameras captured K-9s searching around the property and inside the home as well as detectives in white protective clothing.

Neighbors say they were hoping Beth Capaldi would be found alive and are now hoping this mystery is finally solved.

"It's scary because we didn't know what was going on," Toni Buck said. "You're afraid to walk by yourself in the neighborhood at night or whenever."

"Just pray that they find out the answers to everything and hope that the family is at ease," Cherrie Miller said.

Background of the case

In late October, CBS Philadelphia reported investigators were working around the clock trying to find the missing Capaldi.

"A lot of people are worried about her," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in October.

Weintraub said Capaldi's husband was the last person who saw her. He said Capaldi's wallet was missing, but her car, keys and cellphone were all left behind.

"It's just been my experience that people don't go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident or there was some terrible foul play. None of those three options are great," he said in October.

The spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney's Office declined comment but said more information is expected to be released next week.