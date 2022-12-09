ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

The Daily Reflector

Dec. 13 Bless Your Heart

BYH to the prisoner swap. If height is a consideration, then we won. If a nifty nickname is more important, it goes to the Russians. BYH Arizona Sen. Sinema on leaving the Democratic party and becoming independent. Hopefully, other Democratic senators will see her wisdom. For all those who rant and rave against immigrants and those who flee their home countries because of fear, remember we are celebrating the season...
ARIZONA STATE
P&V

Homemade bread crumbs

Homemade breadcrumbs are easy to make and can be used in various recipes. I make mine from scratch with old bread. Breadcrumbs add a delicious layer of flavor and texture as a crunchy topping to pasta or mix-in for meatballs and casseroles. How to make homemade bread crumbs. Blender or...
CBS Minnesota

Recipes from Luvafoodie

Luvafoodie Founder and CEO Michelle Mazzara shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.  Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Candied BaconIngredients:1 lb. bacon2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice2 tbsp. Brown Sugar1 tbsp. olive oilDirections: Preheat oven to 380 degrees 1. Drizzle olive oil on baking sheet.2. Arrange bacon on baking sheet3. In a small bowl mix together brown sugar and Luvafoodie Smoke House spice.4. Sprinkle brown sugar and spice mixture over bacon strips.5. Bake in oven until brown and crisp, about 15 minutesServe with breakfast and brunch!Luvafoodie Apple Cider MimosaIngredients:1 package Luvafoodie Mulled Spice Mix1 gallon of apple cider1 bottle of...
foodgressing.com

Boston Market Holiday Meals 2022 & Catering

Boston Market is offering Heat & Serve holiday meals that are fully cooked, complete meals so they’re ready when you are. Just pick up at restaurant, take home, heat up and serve. There are also a la carte options. Some of the options include:. Complete Spiral-Sliced Ham for 12...
macaronikid.com

Winter Tortellini Soup

Soups are a still a great way to feed your family a healthy, hearty and inexpensive meal. And who can turn down and hot bowl of soup after a cold winters day? Add a roll or a piece of delicious corn bread and you will be nothing less than a rock star! For the night that is. Our Winter Tortellini Soup packs lots of fiber and is sure to fill bellies to the brim!Melt butter in pan and fry carrots and shallots on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add vegetable stock, tomatoes and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add frozen vegetable and bring to boil. Reduce heat and add tortellini until the pasta is cooked through, approximately 3 min. Garnish with cheese and serve to a happy and hungry family.Ingredients.

