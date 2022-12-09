Read full article on original website
WEEKEND READ: Recent Austin City Council votes, decisions to be aware of
The Austin City Council met Thursday to vote on and discuss several agenda items.
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
Austin city manager gets roughly $38K raise, council not unanimous
In the final hours of Austin City Council's meeting Thursday night, it bumped City Manger Spencer Cronk's base salary to $388,190.40.
City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
Austin City Council members approve crackdown on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs
Austin City Council members want to crack down on short-term rentals that aren't licensed with the city.
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out new design
Law enforcement officers from departments across the state testified about the problem with fake paper plates. One cop said they busted a ring printing them off in a parking lot in Austin. The head of the Texas DMV believes his agency has come up with a solution, but the Grand Prairie police chief expressed his concerns.
Austin small business closes doors due to inflation, skyrocketing property prices
The Counter Culture vegan restaurant has been around for more than a decade. The owner hopes to re-open in the future, but says right now, she needs to step back to weather this economic storm.
2nd Discount Tire location now servicing vehicles in Round Rock
A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock on Nov. 21. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on Nov. 21. Discount Tire offers tire and wheel service for a variety of vehicles as well as safety inspections and air checks. 512-541-3163. www.discounttire.com.
In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023
AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
RRISD Exemption Policy Unfairly Penalizes Students
Like many people at McNeil, I’ve been studying for my midterms this week. But I didn’t think I’d have to take them. I found out last week that I had too many absences to be exempt from taking my midterm exam in any classes. I was confused, since I had gone through Home Access Center and counted less than two unexcused absences in each. I went to the front office to ask about it. In November, I was out of school for four days with the flu, having my absences excused from a doctor’s note. Inexplicably, these days were included in the school’s count.
Vekoma Announces First Tilt Coaster 2.0 Coming To U.S.
Vekoma recently announced that their very first Tilt Coaster 2.0 will be coming to the U.S. “Circuit Breaker” will debut at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and it will be the first Tilt Coaster in the States. As the riders slowly climb, a massive seesaw looms...
