Austin, TX

KVUE

Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
AUSTIN, TX
Newswest9.com

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
AUSTIN, TX
mhstrailblazer.com

RRISD Exemption Policy Unfairly Penalizes Students

Like many people at McNeil, I’ve been studying for my midterms this week. But I didn’t think I’d have to take them. I found out last week that I had too many absences to be exempt from taking my midterm exam in any classes. I was confused, since I had gone through Home Access Center and counted less than two unexcused absences in each. I went to the front office to ask about it. In November, I was out of school for four days with the flu, having my absences excused from a doctor’s note. Inexplicably, these days were included in the school’s count.
ROUND ROCK, TX
thrillgeek.com

Vekoma Announces First Tilt Coaster 2.0 Coming To U.S.

Vekoma recently announced that their very first Tilt Coaster 2.0 will be coming to the U.S. “Circuit Breaker” will debut at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and it will be the first Tilt Coaster in the States. As the riders slowly climb, a massive seesaw looms...
AUSTIN, TX

