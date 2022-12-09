Read full article on original website
White House says it has 'every reason to expect' Kyrsten Sinema will keep working with Biden as she leaves the Democratic party
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sen. Krysten Sinema has been a 'key partner' on the president's historic legislation.
Kyrsten Sinema Just Blew Up the Senate
Democrats recently had cause to celebrate 51 seats in the Senate following Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.
Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.8.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Now that the midterm elections are over, Senate Democrats unanimously re-elected Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this morning. The rest of the leadership team will remain largely unchanged, except Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the current assistant Democratic leader, will soon serve as president pro tem, succeeding retiring Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont.
Democrats’ Kyrsten Sinema Nightmare Is Just Getting Started
First they chased her into a bathroom, and then they chased her out of the party.This week, Kyrsten Sinema flushed her status in the Democratic Party down the toilet for good, with Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, serving as her Independence Day from progressive activists.While some on the left are outraged by her decision, it was a sagacious one based on a realistic appraisal of (a) who Sinema is and (b) what Arizona Democrats demand of a U.S. senator.Let’s start with who Sinema is not. It’s entirely possible that a different sort of politician could have voted as a moderate and...
Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'
Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump to an "aging pitcher" on the mound. He urged Republicans to choose a "different pitcher," citing the GOP's lackluster midterm results. Romney blamed Trump for the GOP's showing, calling him an "albatross" on electoral prospects. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said former...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
What if Donald Trump doesn't go quietly?
On Tuesday, Georgia’s voters elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a full six-year term. The outcome reaffirms the verdict the state's voters rendered in November, when Herschel Walker became the only Georgia Republican running statewide to fail to capture a majority of the vote. As Axios’s Josh Kraushaar observed, Warnock’s victory “caps a historic GOP embarrassment,” with 2022 being the first midterm since 1934 in which the party in control of the White House retained every Senate seat it occupied.
Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, says it's a 'bad strategy' for fellow Republicans to challenge him
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday expressed support for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker as rumors swirl about the Republican conference's hard-line conservative wing mounting a challenge against him. "Well, I actually think that's a bad strategy when we're looking at having a very, razor-thin majority, with...
Why Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new rhetoric about Jan. 6 matters
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, 1:27 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to include the White House's response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks as well as her subsequent statement. There was no shortage of provocative rhetoric at the New York Young Republican Club’s event on Saturday night, but Rep....
Kari Lake is burning her political future
A lot of conservatives were impressed with the race that Republican Kari Lake ran for Arizona governor — particularly by the way she called out the media. The way I saw it, it was Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, only with less violence. Arizonans were not as impressed, a...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
Lisa Murkowski defeats Trump candidate in Alaska Senate race while Sarah Palin falls short again
Former president Donald Trump suffered another blow in Alaska as Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski beat one of his endorsed candidates and Sarah Palin lost her bid for Congress.Ms Murkowski joined six other Republican Senators and every other Democratic Senator to convict the former president for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Trump had endorsed her Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka.Meanwhile, on the House side, Representative Mary Peltola beat the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee to win a full term in Congress. Ms Peltola, the first Native Alaskan to be...
Sinema's switch is a come-to-Jesus moment for Arizona Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just delivered a badly needed shot in the arm to the reeling Arizona Republican Party. In becoming an independent, Sinema has cleared the way for Republicans to retake a Senate seat they once owned.That is, if the Republicans have learned the lessons of 2018. And 2020. And 2022. ...
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal
Congressional leaders and the White House are struggling to reach a deal on a massive government funding package, warning that they almost certainly will need to pass a short-term measure to avert a shutdown at the end of the week. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports.Dec. 12, 2022.
Voters rejected election deniers — but there are still 6 very real threats to democracy
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. One of the biggest concerns heading into November's midterm elections had been the possibility that election deniers would sweep statewide offices that oversee elections in key battleground states. Another was that they would refuse to concede once they lost. Those concerns were given a reprieve due to surprising wins by Democrats nationwide, in races from the U.S. Senate down to state and local offices.
Clarence Thomas Should Resign for Being 'Corrupt as Hell': Congressman
Representative Bill Pascrell Jr. tweeted on Friday that the conservative justice "should resign from the Supreme Court."
