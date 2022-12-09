Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Bailey Rikkola Hits 1,000 Career Points in Win
Bailey Rikkola scored 26 points Tuesday when she reached 1,000 career points in high school as Sevastopol’s girls basketball won its Packerland Conference game at home against Sturgeon Bay, 95-23. The Pioneers, who led 60-7 at halftime, had two other players score in double figures. Naomi Rikkola added 19...
Door County Pulse
NEWCHAA Defeats Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sevastopol’s boys basketball trailed by three points at halftime Monday night when the Pioneers ended up losing a non-conference game at home to the Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletic Association (NEWCHAA), 62-56. Three Sevastopol players scored in double figures led by Frankie de Young with 17 points. Nick Peterson...
Door County Pulse
Meet-and-Greet with Max McHugh at YMCA
The Door County YMCA and DCY Swim Team will host a meet-and-greet with Door County’s only NCAA Division I national swimming champion, Max McHugh, on Dec. 17, 10 am, in the Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. He will be on hand to sign autographs during the DCY Swim Team’s Jingle Bell Meet.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Extended Cold Streak Begins This Weekend
But it’s still way too early to walk on water in Door County. Frigid air during the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt last month had anglers thinking this might finally be a year with an early start to the ice-fishing season, but even the most optimistic hard-water fanatics sighed as early ice melted away during a series of warm days in late November and early December.
Door County Pulse
Places to Explore in Algoma
Yardstick Books was established in 2019 by Heidi Raak, who owned a bookstore in Kansas for 10 years before moving to Algoma. The store carries new releases, but it specializes in translated works and books published by small presses. When you visit, keep an eye out for the store’s furry feline friend, Carrotpants, who makes an appearance from time to time.
Door County Pulse
Bird Count, Luminary Hike at Crossroads
Stop by the Collins Learning Center at Crossroads at Big Creek on Dec. 16, 10 am – 4 pm, for a tutorial on how to use the free eBird app to record bird sightings. This training is in preparation for the Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 17, when self-guided hikes will be held all day and on different loops, with maps and checklists available. Stop in the Collins Learning Center for hot chocolate, and report your results after each loop is completed.
Door County Pulse
Adventurer Challenges Himself for Winter Kayaking
Patrick O’Connell has island-hopped by kayak to raise awareness in a Wisconsin-Michigan state park and the Grand Traverse Islands National Lakeshore, starting with the islands at the tip of the Door peninsula. But now the Sturgeon Bay resident and kayak guide is continuing his adventures by boldly going to a place he’s never been before: local waters in the winter.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: James “Jim” C. Talmadge
James “Jim” C. Talmadge, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home with family at his side. He was born May 19, 1933 in Oconto, the son of the late Wesley and Marie (Lahti) Talmage. Jim graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Carroll University in 1956. He married Shirley Gamble in 1956 at Waukesha United Methodist Church. Soon after, Jim and Shirley moved to Evanston, IL. where Jim attended Garrett -Evangelical Theological Seminary. After graduation he followed his calling in the ministry serving churches in West Bend, Kenosha, Peshtigo, and Milwaukee. His greatest achievement was his expertise in urban communities. He was on the front lines of the civil rights movement and served on the board of Northcott Neighborhood.
Door County Pulse
Children’s Authors, Chess Coming to OtherWorlds
The halls of Park Place Mall in Sturgeon Bay will be lined with authors of children’s books who will be selling and signing their books Dec. 17, 10 am – 4 pm. OtherWorlds Books & More, 41 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, will host local authors Sue Jarosh, JK Palmer and Mercedes Wadkins, along with Green Bay author Joy Bashara, who will have her three Eilert the Gnome books, illustrated by June Nyberg. Other surprise guests may also make an appearance.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Door County Pulse
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Big Mouth
Celebrate the season with Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns at Door Community Auditorium’s (DCA) first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 pm. Big Mouth will be joined by special guest Janet Planet, an internationally touring jazz vocalist. Nothing says Christmas like a campy outfit...
Door County Pulse
Moore Releases Third Mia Zielinski Mystery
Bonnie Jo (Britzke) Moore has published the third installment in her Mia Zielinski Northern Door Mystery series, which is set in Sister Bay. Murder Goes Vegan tells the continuing story of Mia Zielinski, a gutsy polio survivor with a playful sense of humor and an uncanny ability to sense things. Who is killing the vegan chefs of Door County, and how does Zielinski’s name end up on the killer’s hit list?
Door County Pulse
Gilchrist’s Paintings Featured at Idea Gallery
Idea Gallery is showcasing work by Sturgeon Bay artist Lynn Gilchrist in its Small Works Exhibit, on display through Dec. 24. Gilchrist is known for her whimsical use of color as she observes and reflects on the wordless conversations in nature. She paints what she sees, while acknowledging that the subject matter is more about emotional response than realism. Her recent work was created in the studio using acrylics and stencils that she designs, cuts and then prints.
Door County Pulse
One Last Small Forest Christmas Concert
Jeanne Kuhns, Marybeth Mattson, George Sawyn and Patrick Palmer are performing one final Christmas concert after more than a decade of annual shows. Expect a full concert of traditional, contemporary and original Christmas tunes Dec. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. The doors will open at 6:15 pm, and admission is pay-what-you-can.
Door County Pulse
Zephyr Ciesar
After seven years of singing and acting in New York, a young singer-songwriter brings her oldies-inspired sound back home. When Zephyr Ciesar was about three years old, she snuck away from her mother at a festival in northern California. Her mother looked everywhere, and when she finally found her daughter, she was onstage with a reggae band. The band had given her a microphone, and she was having the time of her young life with it.
Door County Pulse
Christmas Conifers
I remember the times when my late husband, Roy, and I would drive to Sturgeon Bay to look for a natural tree to set up in our living room and decorate. We were so busy with autumn chores, organizing the annual Christmas bird counts and producing our holiday cards that we often waited until mid-December to get the tree, and by then, the trees were usually covered with snow and ice.
Door County Pulse
Reinventing TAP
During the pandemic, Third Avenue PlayWorks renovated its building, hired new leaders and changed its name, but its mission stayed the same. The Third Avenue PlayWorks of today and the theater company of three years ago seem like two very different entities. That’s courtesy of the pandemic, which shut down...
Door County Pulse
Adopt-a-thon at Sturgeon Bay Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus is hosting its first Hoppy Holidays Adopt-a-thon Dec. 17, 11 am – 3 pm. Reservations are not required. WHS has many small animals – especially bunnies – in the shelters and in foster care, so it’s hosting an adoption event just for them. Dogs, cats and other species will also be available to meet and adopt during the event.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas Scott Bronsky
Thomas Scott Bronsky, of Baileys Harbor born June 22, 1942 died on December 11th surrounded by family and friends. Tom was born in Chicago, IL and was a graduate of Senn High School where he was a member of the Senn High School Symphony Orchestra. During that time, he attended 8-week sessions in violin and drama from 1957 through 1958 at the National Music Summer Camp, now known as the Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Comments / 0