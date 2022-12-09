James “Jim” C. Talmadge, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home with family at his side. He was born May 19, 1933 in Oconto, the son of the late Wesley and Marie (Lahti) Talmage. Jim graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1951. He received his undergraduate degree from Carroll University in 1956. He married Shirley Gamble in 1956 at Waukesha United Methodist Church. Soon after, Jim and Shirley moved to Evanston, IL. where Jim attended Garrett -Evangelical Theological Seminary. After graduation he followed his calling in the ministry serving churches in West Bend, Kenosha, Peshtigo, and Milwaukee. His greatest achievement was his expertise in urban communities. He was on the front lines of the civil rights movement and served on the board of Northcott Neighborhood.

