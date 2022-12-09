ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Thierry on Honor Roll

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly awards on Monday. Freshman forward Cotie McMahon was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry was named to the weekly honor roll. Ohio State improved to 10-0 for the first time since 2011-12 with wins against New Hampshire and Michigan State last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

PHOTO GALLERY: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Kent State

No. 3 Ohio State won 8-of-10 bouts in a 32-9 win over visiting Kent State Sunday at the Covelli Center in Columbus. Hear from Tom Ryan, head coach of the Buckeyes, and Ethan Smith, redshirt senior 174-pounder, on the win below. Tom Ryan, Head Coach. #GoBucks.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Five Buckeyes to Compete at FINA World Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A quintet of current and former Buckeyes are heading to Australia for the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Dec. 13-18 at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Hunter Armstrong and Charlie Clark will compete for Team USA, Ruslan Gaziev will represent Canada, Teresa Ivan will...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 3 Ohio State Knocks Off Kent State, 32-9

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) took care if intrastate foe Kent State (0-1) Sunday 32-9 at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,460). Freshman Nic Bouzakis (133) and redshirt freshman Mike Misita (HWT) won their first matches in dual competitions. How it Happened. 125 | Malik Heinselman (OSU)...
Columbus, OH

