4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie Wrestling fares well in a highly competitive tournament
To say the Guthrie High School wrestling schedule will be tough this season is an understatement. And that’s exactly what head coach Jadon Davenport wanted. The Bluejays are coming off a successful season a year ago when they took second place in both Dual State and State Wrestling Championships. This season, the second-ranked Bluejays will compete for a state title and Davenport will give his team the challenges they will need during the season to give them the opportunity to be back in the title hunt.
guthrienewspage.com
GHS basketball teams start season with .500 records
The Oklahoma high school basketball season is underway, and the Guthrie hoops programs returned from Woodward with two tournament wins. First-year head coach Breck Clark and the Lady Jays are 2-2 after starting the season 0-2. For the Bluejays, Sean Morgan is now in his fourth season as the head coach.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU
There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
Washington and Fairview Claim Final State Championships in High School Football
The final two high school football state championship games were played on Saturday at UCO in Edmond.
Del City, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Heritage Hall football player Jerrod Williams is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
By Buck Ringgold In the highest-scoring 11-man football state championship game of all time, one player made a big impact. Not with offense, though, but rather on defense and special teams. Heritage Hall freshman defensive back Jerrod Williams finished with nine tackles - eight of those solo ...
Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?
According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.
yukonprogressnews.com
Heading to the ‘next level’
Turning lumber into something functional and beautiful is a Next Level Pergolas specialty – and it’s something that has proven a success for the El Reno company. That success has led to word of mouth referrals that mean Next Level is in high demand – and the growth of the firm just this week led to a new mile stone, as the company begins moving into its new office and showroom.
OSU’s Luke Surber Gets Pin at Final Weight to Give Cowboys Bedlam Wrestling Win
Oklahoma State's Luke Surber pinned Oklahoma's Keegan Moore in just 34 seconds at 197 pounds, breaking a 15-15 tie, and completing a Cowboys comeback to beat the Sooners 21-15 on Sunday at McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman.
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
stillwaterliving.com
Stillwater Public Schools Agricultural Educator Selected for National Award
Bailey Kliewer recognized by the National Association of Agricultural Educators for her exemplary performance and dedication to agricultural education. Bailey Kliewer, agricultural educator at Stillwater Public Schools in Oklahoma, is one of six agricultural educators nationwide who received the 2022 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher award, presented during the 2022 NAAE Convention, November 29 through December 3, in Las Vegas.
News On 6
OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness
Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Oklahoma football: Should Oklahoma get half the credit for Caleb Williams’ Heisman win?
What a great many Oklahoma football fans feared and in a small sort of way celebrated became painful reality on Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. Former Oklahoma Sooner Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most coveted individual prize. The former...
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Teacher At Moore Public Schools Resigns After Sending Inappropriate Messages To Student
A Moore teacher resigned and had his teaching certification revoked after sending inappropriate messages through Snapchat to a student. Nicholas Garrison was a coach and 8th grade teacher who was caught sending pictures and messages to an 8th grade female student, displaying what most would call "grooming behavior." The former...
yukonprogressnews.com
NTSB – preliminary report could be released next week
National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the cause of a Dec. 5 plane crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport that claimed the lives of three men, including a Yukon resident. NTSB advised Friday a preliminary report in the crash of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft had not...
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
