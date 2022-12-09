ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie Wrestling fares well in a highly competitive tournament

To say the Guthrie High School wrestling schedule will be tough this season is an understatement. And that’s exactly what head coach Jadon Davenport wanted. The Bluejays are coming off a successful season a year ago when they took second place in both Dual State and State Wrestling Championships. This season, the second-ranked Bluejays will compete for a state title and Davenport will give his team the challenges they will need during the season to give them the opportunity to be back in the title hunt.
GUTHRIE, OK
GHS basketball teams start season with .500 records

The Oklahoma high school basketball season is underway, and the Guthrie hoops programs returned from Woodward with two tournament wins. First-year head coach Breck Clark and the Lady Jays are 2-2 after starting the season 0-2. For the Bluejays, Sean Morgan is now in his fourth season as the head coach.
GUTHRIE, OK
Oklahoma football: Portal movement mutually beneficial for players, OU

There are currently 17 Oklahoma football players who have put their names in the transfer portal and intend to leave Norman. They say the portal “giveth” and “taketh” away. However, at the end of the day, unless you’re losing a star player like Caleb Williams, the portal serves as a means for a new start for both the player and the institution. With the 85 scholarship limit and no longer a rule on a scholarship annual cap, coaches can flip their roster quickly.
NORMAN, OK
Del City, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Christian Heritage Academy basketball team will have a game with Oklahoma Christian School on December 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
DEL CITY, OK
Heading to the ‘next level’

Turning lumber into something functional and beautiful is a Next Level Pergolas specialty – and it’s something that has proven a success for the El Reno company. That success has led to word of mouth referrals that mean Next Level is in high demand – and the growth of the firm just this week led to a new mile stone, as the company begins moving into its new office and showroom.
EL RENO, OK
Stillwater Public Schools Agricultural Educator Selected for National Award

Bailey Kliewer recognized by the National Association of Agricultural Educators for her exemplary performance and dedication to agricultural education. Bailey Kliewer, agricultural educator at Stillwater Public Schools in Oklahoma, is one of six agricultural educators nationwide who received the 2022 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher award, presented during the 2022 NAAE Convention, November 29 through December 3, in Las Vegas.
STILLWATER, OK
OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness

Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
NORMAN, OK
NTSB – preliminary report could be released next week

National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the cause of a Dec. 5 plane crash at Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport that claimed the lives of three men, including a Yukon resident. NTSB advised Friday a preliminary report in the crash of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft had not...
YUKON, OK

