New York City, NY

NY1

Barkitecture debuts along Madison Avenue

If you are making a doghouse for a hot dog named Catch-Up, it might as well look like a hot dog cart. That’s what School of Visual Arts’ Design Major Jennifer Santos was thinking for her 3D design class project, which ended up being displayed inside a glass case on bustling Madison Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Derek Atson

Derek Atson’s elves are hard at work preparing for his second annual holiday toy giveaway. “Just trying to prepare, make sure everything’s right,” Atson said. “I want to have the best experience for kids who don’t really have stuff like that.”. The party is once...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

NYPD patrolling busy shopping areas to crack down on pickpockets

With less than two weeks until Christmas, stores are packed with New Yorkers trying to knock out that holiday shopping. But if you’re not careful, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn for the worse, thanks to pickpockets and shoplifting. Bronx resident Vincencia Turesek...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City housing analyst previews future for NYCHA residents

The city’s public housing agency, the New York City Housing Authority, continues to face difficult challenges without a clear timeline for resolutions. However, over the past two years, there have been some signs of improvement. A new report highlights the important upcoming choices NYCHA residents will face next year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway crime

It was in late October that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence in the subways. Barely seven weeks later, the NYPD says the move has already begun to turn things around. “The last five weeks in the subway system, the transit bureau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism

The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Neurologist discusses Mt. Sinai’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC

Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist at Mount Sinai, discussed the hospital’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC program. She talked about the services the program provides to people in New York City, including comprehensive evaluations and evidence-based treatment. Dr. Jimenez-Shahed is also on the medical advisory board of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Bronx residents looking forward to new Metro-North stations

Aaron Korinblum has lived in Co-Op City for more than 50 years. He says the new Metro-North stations coming to the Bronx will be very helpful. “It’s going to make people’s lives a lot easier for everybody getting up to Westchester and into the city. Dealing with the express bus and the traffic — it’s crazy. And with crime on the subways, it will be safer,” Korinblum said.
BRONX, NY
NY1

How Iranian women in NYC are supporting the uprising abroad

Roudabeh Riggs has lived outside of her home country of Iran for more than a decade, but the trauma from years of living under the rule of the “morality police” still haunts her. She said she’s been arrested multiple times by the enforcement unit, which is responsible for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City comptroller talks NYCHA, capital projects, job creation

The office of city Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that a new committee of public housing residents will help create a "resident-powered audit" of the city's Housing Authority next year. The goal of the audit is for NYCHA residents to help guide the comptroller's oversight of the agency. "If residents...
NY1

City Council to hold subway safety hearing Monday

The City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Monday morning with MTA leaders and the NYPD to discuss plans on keeping the subway system safe for New Yorkers. Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, joined NY1’s...
NY1

Tripledemic hits NYC: What doctors say parents should do

Jacqui Rosshandler says her 6-year-old and 3-year-old girls keep getting sick this winter. “I think we are getting a lot of colds and flus this year,” Rosshandler said. “I think it is just where we are at. We had years of masks and years of not having colds and flus, and this year they are all coming up. It’s part of life, it’s not ideal."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York health officials warn fentanyl found in illegal drugs

Deadly fentanyl is being found in illicit drugs like heroin, cocaine and illegally manufactured pills, public health officials in New York warned this month. Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and officials have attributed its spread to a record rise in overdose deaths over the last several years. The state Department of Health on Friday warned that most overdose deaths in New York now involved fentanyl.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

