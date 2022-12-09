Read full article on original website
NY1
Barkitecture debuts along Madison Avenue
If you are making a doghouse for a hot dog named Catch-Up, it might as well look like a hot dog cart. That’s what School of Visual Arts’ Design Major Jennifer Santos was thinking for her 3D design class project, which ended up being displayed inside a glass case on bustling Madison Avenue.
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Derek Atson
Derek Atson’s elves are hard at work preparing for his second annual holiday toy giveaway. “Just trying to prepare, make sure everything’s right,” Atson said. “I want to have the best experience for kids who don’t really have stuff like that.”. The party is once...
NY1
NYPD patrolling busy shopping areas to crack down on pickpockets
With less than two weeks until Christmas, stores are packed with New Yorkers trying to knock out that holiday shopping. But if you’re not careful, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn for the worse, thanks to pickpockets and shoplifting. Bronx resident Vincencia Turesek...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Bronxites look forward to new Metro-North stations; NYC hospitals face complex task
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. After some overnight rain and snow, the forecast is clearing out for Monday. Carve out some additional time for the morning commute in case of slick or wet roads. By this afternoon, skies will gradually clear with some...
NY1
City housing analyst previews future for NYCHA residents
The city’s public housing agency, the New York City Housing Authority, continues to face difficult challenges without a clear timeline for resolutions. However, over the past two years, there have been some signs of improvement. A new report highlights the important upcoming choices NYCHA residents will face next year...
NY1
NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway crime
It was in late October that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence in the subways. Barely seven weeks later, the NYPD says the move has already begun to turn things around. “The last five weeks in the subway system, the transit bureau...
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism
The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
NY1
Neurologist discusses Mt. Sinai’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC
Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist at Mount Sinai, discussed the hospital’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC program. She talked about the services the program provides to people in New York City, including comprehensive evaluations and evidence-based treatment. Dr. Jimenez-Shahed is also on the medical advisory board of...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Subway crime City Council hearing splits officials; governor announces new antisemitism task force
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. The sunshine will be deceiving today. While it will be a clear one, temperatures will struggle to get to 40 degrees. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway...
NY1
Bronx residents looking forward to new Metro-North stations
Aaron Korinblum has lived in Co-Op City for more than 50 years. He says the new Metro-North stations coming to the Bronx will be very helpful. “It’s going to make people’s lives a lot easier for everybody getting up to Westchester and into the city. Dealing with the express bus and the traffic — it’s crazy. And with crime on the subways, it will be safer,” Korinblum said.
NY1
City Council wants to reduce plastic utensils in New Yorkers' takeout
Takeout cutlery is now in the crosshairs of the City Council. “We absolutely need to care about little plastic forks and knives, because even though they are small, they have an outsize impact,” said Raine Manley, the regional digital campaign director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. Manley has...
NY1
How Iranian women in NYC are supporting the uprising abroad
Roudabeh Riggs has lived outside of her home country of Iran for more than a decade, but the trauma from years of living under the rule of the “morality police” still haunts her. She said she’s been arrested multiple times by the enforcement unit, which is responsible for...
NY1
City comptroller talks NYCHA, capital projects, job creation
The office of city Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that a new committee of public housing residents will help create a "resident-powered audit" of the city's Housing Authority next year. The goal of the audit is for NYCHA residents to help guide the comptroller's oversight of the agency. "If residents...
NY1
City Council to hold subway safety hearing Monday
The City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Monday morning with MTA leaders and the NYPD to discuss plans on keeping the subway system safe for New Yorkers. Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, joined NY1’s...
NY1
Mayor launches action plan after largest public policy survey in city history
On Tuesday, the city announced its action plan for tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues based on data collected by a massive public issues survey known as NYC Speaks. The action plan consists of five focus areas, known as “North Stars,” that range from helping the formerly...
NY1
Tripledemic hits NYC: What doctors say parents should do
Jacqui Rosshandler says her 6-year-old and 3-year-old girls keep getting sick this winter. “I think we are getting a lot of colds and flus this year,” Rosshandler said. “I think it is just where we are at. We had years of masks and years of not having colds and flus, and this year they are all coming up. It’s part of life, it’s not ideal."
NY1
New York health officials warn fentanyl found in illegal drugs
Deadly fentanyl is being found in illicit drugs like heroin, cocaine and illegally manufactured pills, public health officials in New York warned this month. Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and officials have attributed its spread to a record rise in overdose deaths over the last several years. The state Department of Health on Friday warned that most overdose deaths in New York now involved fentanyl.
