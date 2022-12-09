Read full article on original website
Indiana sees first pediatric flu death
For the first time this flu season, a child has died from the flu.
abc57.com
Hospitalizations increase as CDC warns of 'Triple-demic'
The county is seeing higher rates of COVID, Flu and RSV cases, which is leading to an increase in hospitalizations and medical visits. The CDC reported an estimated 9 million flu cases and 4 million flu related medical visits at this point last year. Right now, the CDC says Indiana...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
WISH-TV
Bird flu found at Daviess County turkey farm; state’s 15th infected flock of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said. The birds tested presumptive positive for avian influenza on Sunday and have been quarantined, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said in a statement. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Number of influenza deaths in Indiana more than doubles in one week
There have been 24 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 11 deaths last week.
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
25newsnow.com
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
WISH-TV
Community Link: The Indiana Project
Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by David Girton, founder and CEO of The Indiana Project. According to Girton, there are only about 5% minorities in financial...
WISH-TV
Indiana to receive $219M in opioid settlements with CVS, Walgreens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is set to receive more than $200 million through settlements with two pharmacy chains accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic. The state has state finalized tentative agreements with CVS and Walgreens worth a total of $219 million, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WNDU
Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers across the state are finding long wait times at urgent care centers as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. IU Health said at their downtown urgent care that the wait time was more than three hours on Wednesday. In West Lafayette, the wait was close to 10 hours yesterday morning.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
warricknews.com
Richest billionaires in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation. […]
