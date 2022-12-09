ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center

A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
HUNTINGTON, NY
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City

Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Marine Park Tudor, a Prospect Park South Colonial Revival

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Prospect Lefferts Gardens co-op, a Clinton Hill row house and a Midwood standalone. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope and Prospect Park South were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope rental at $3,300 a month and the most expensive is also in Park Slope, a manse asking $9.95 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence

NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Levittown Man Found

Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, has last been seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.At midday Sunday, Dec. 11, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Island man has gone missing and au…
LEVITTOWN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man dies after being viciously pummeled over recycling can money: ‘It was two cans!’

A 60-year-old Brooklyn man punched out in a clash over recyclable cans died four days later — and the attacker, charged with manslaughter, said he’d hoped the victim died, according to police and court papers. The vicious beating started after the men encountered each other the morning of Dec. 4 near an Associated Supermarket on Hegeman Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville, according to ...
BROOKLYN, NY

