Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Popular Eatery Reveals Opening Date For Second Location In Nassau County
Lovers of all things pasta can soon get their fill with a popular eatery set to open its second location on Long Island. The new Noodles & Company in Farmingdale, located at 909 Broadhollow Road, will open Wednesday, Dec. 14, the company revealed. It will mark the second Nassau County...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked conservatory, park-like grounds, West Brighton, $1.25M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on SILive.com, this neoclassical Colonial home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located at 312 Bard Ave. and priced at $1,250,000. The 4,600-square-foot space is nested upon a 17,500 square-foot property. According to siborrealtors.com, this 1925 residence is believed to have been designed by William H. Mersereau, a renowned architect who is best known for the restoration of Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan.
2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause
Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.
New ShopRite Opens In Huntington Commons Shopping Center
A new supermarket has opened for business on Long Island. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new ShopRite in the Huntington Commons shopping center was set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, representatives announced. The 65,000-square-foot store, located at 839 New York Ave. in Huntington, is opened...
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City
Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Unveils Final Redesign of Suffolk Transit Bus Network
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has unveiled the final redesign plan of the Suffolk County Transit bus system. The final network plan reflects a multi-year community input process and was produced as part of the County’s ongoing Reimagine Transit Initiative, which is intended to restructure Suffolk County’s bus network in order to provide more useful, reliable service for residents.
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Marine Park Tudor, a Prospect Park South Colonial Revival
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Prospect Lefferts Gardens co-op, a Clinton Hill row house and a Midwood standalone. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Park Slope and Prospect Park South were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope rental at $3,300 a month and the most expensive is also in Park Slope, a manse asking $9.95 million.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
West Hempstead synagogue congregants train in self defense during simulated shooting
Typically, the Chabad of West Hempstead would be pretty quiet on a Sunday night, but the building was under a simulated attack as congregants learned how to fight back and protect themselves.
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
Missing Levittown Man Found
Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, has last been seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.At midday Sunday, Dec. 11, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Island man has gone missing and au…
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Brooklyn man dies after being viciously pummeled over recycling can money: ‘It was two cans!’
A 60-year-old Brooklyn man punched out in a clash over recyclable cans died four days later — and the attacker, charged with manslaughter, said he’d hoped the victim died, according to police and court papers. The vicious beating started after the men encountered each other the morning of Dec. 4 near an Associated Supermarket on Hegeman Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville, according to ...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
