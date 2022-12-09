ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst

Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
AMHERST, OH
whbc.com

Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
NORTH CANTON, OH

