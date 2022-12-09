Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Lake County prescription program needs funding or hundreds could be out of medicine
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cry for help from the Lake County Prescription Assistance Program as they are struggling to make ends meet. Joel Lucia, along with pharmacists and volunteers, has led this pharmacy for the last 14 years. Funding for the program is running out, and without it...
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
Updated plans for Akron housing and retail project in light of concerns
The White Pond project that News 5's Bob Jones reported on that faced opposition from several Akron residents has updated plans to be reviewed by the Akron City Council.
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst
Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
WKYC
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas."
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
whbc.com
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
Owner reported employees stole fuel cards: Avon Lake police blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
Comments / 0