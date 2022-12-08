Read full article on original website
Related
The Match 2022: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeat Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
It didn't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas had stellar golf under the lights in Florida.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Bleacher Report
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Bleacher Report
Amid Return Rumors, Sasha Banks Sits at Forefront of Huge Shift in Women's Wrestling
Sasha Banks is making headlines again as fans and insiders speculate about what she will do next. The Legit Boss hasn't entered the squared circle since May. Nevertheless, the former WWE women's tag team champion has been a trending topic all year, which is a testament to the name she has built inside and outside of the pro wrestling bubble.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery
The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants, Twins Considered Favorites for Free-Agent SS
The market for the best MLB free agent on the board might be narrowing. MLB Network Radio's Steve Phillips reported Monday the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins are seen as the favorites in the sweepstakes for star shortstop Carlos Correa. While a few of the top free agents have...
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones and Patriots' Offensive Approach is Going to Ruin Playoff Dreams
In the offensive-driven NFL, the New England Patriots are trying to win the hard way. Monday's 27-13 victory over the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals is a positive step for New England after losing its previous two games against superior competition. But a 7-6 record and tenuous grasp over the AFC's final playoff spot shows how unsteady the team's position currently is based on how half of the roster continues to perform.
Bleacher Report
Rich Paul on Criticism of Lakers' Anthony Davis: He's Faced 'Really Freak' Situations
Agent Rich Paul never believed the "injury prone" narrative surrounding Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. "Over the last couple years, he's had some really freak situations," Paul said of Davis, per Sam Schube of GQ. "Guy gets pushed into his knee. And then I think the one before that, or the year before that, was a hamstring or a groin, whatever it was. Those are the things that happen when you play the sport. People act like, 'Oh, he's just hoping to go out and get injured.' Or, 'The guy don't want to play.' It's stupidity at times, but that's what comes with it."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns, Rockets, Bucks Discussed 3-Team Trade Involving Jae Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks remain in discussion to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting one potential three-way trade involving the Houston Rockets. "Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton Considering Return as HC; Linked to Saints, Rams and Chargers
If Sean Payton returns to coaching next season, the Los Angeles Chargers or Los Angeles Rams could be his preferred landing spot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I've had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles," Rapoport said of Payton. "Potentially if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly be something Sean Payton would take a look at."
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Declared NFL MVP Leader by Fans as Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants. No player has been more instrumental in the team's success than quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the NFL MVP buzz grew louder after a dominant performance.
Comments / 0