Read full article on original website
Related
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Linda Castillo Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Linda Castillo is the American author behind numerous gripping crime thrillers and romantic suspense novels, including the bestselling, critically acclaimed Kate Burkholder series.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Julie Garwood Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Julie Garwood is the American author behind numerous New York Times bestselling books. Garwood is most famous for her historical romance...
Stuart Margolin, Emmy Award-Winning Rockford Files Actor, Dead at 82
Stuart Margolin, best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82. The actor’s passing was announced on social media earlier today by his stepson, actor Max Martini, who paid tribute to Margolin with an emotional Instagram post. “The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” Martini wrote. “My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments. Anyway, it made...
studyfinds.org
Best Stephen King Books Of All-Time: Top 5 Iconic Novels Most Beloved By Experts
Are you scared of clowns? Do you find them sinister, if not evil, or at least creepy? If your answer is yes, it may be “thanks to” legendary horror-author Stephen King. With so many bestsellers to leaf through, there are far too many options to include on the list of the best of the best Stephen King books. One contender, “It,” introduced the world to the evil killer-clown “Pennywise” – and installed a deep fear of those supposedly silly creatures in the subconscious of millions of readers. Stephen King made the scary clown a horror staple that continues to fuel our nightmares.
Comments / 0