NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (16-9-3) at Hurricanes (16-6-6) | 4 p.m.
Kraken look start with intention and finish four-game road trip on a high note as they face defensive stalwart, Carolina. RALEIGH, NC -The biggest challenge the Kraken will face is getting through the Hurricanes' defense. Carolina ranks tops in the league in limiting time in the offensive zone, shot quality, and shot volume. And when you do get a shot attempt, it's a challenge to get second and third chances after with the Canes' allowing the fewest rebound scoring chances in the NHL. If you get past the skaters, 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, who is playing his first full season in the national hockey league, has been standing tall in net. He is coming off his second consecutive shutout and has a 7-1-4 record that is built on eight quality starts including three shutouts. Carolina is pretty high on their young goaltender too. They've already signed him to a four-year extension that begins next season.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game preview
OTTAWA - The Canadiens make a quick stop in Ottawa to face the Senators before heading home to take on the Anaheim Ducks in back-to-back games. Here's what you need to know heading into the game against the Sens:. 1. The Canadiens defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 (SO) at the...
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from Bridgestone Arena as the Oilers take on the Predators. The Edmonton Oilers finish off their two-game road trip with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
NHL
POST-GAME: Hyman hits right notes in hat-trick effort against Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Playing in his 450th NHL game on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, Zach Hyman picked up his first NHL hat trick and an assist as part of a powerful performance from Edmonton's top line in a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. It was just over one...
NHL
Trotz talks coaching future, Ovechkin on 'The Chirp' podcast
Says he's been contacted by teams, but not ready to return behind bench. Barry Trotz said it's unlikely he returns to coaching this season while he continuing to take care of family matters. "I don't know yet," the 60-year-old said on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard"...
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
'HE'S A WARRIOR'
Flames D looking to step up in the absence of Tanev, who's day-to-day after taking puck to the head. The injury bug … bites. Indeed, the Flames lost more than a slim shootout decision to the Canadiens Monday. Now, they have to press on and hope to snap a three-game slide (0-1-2) without arguably the most important player in their locker-room.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings travel to Minnesota for Wednesday night battle on TNT
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On the second half of a midweek back-to-back, the Detroit Red Wings will look to sweep a two-game season series with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Puck drop from the Xcel Energy Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast nationally on TNT. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
