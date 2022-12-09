ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wolf reintroduction 'draft plan' released: 10 things to know

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: hkuchera (iStock).

Right on time, the first draft of Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan has been released, following much deliberation by wildlife experts and parties with a vested interest in the program.

Here are 10 things you should know about the draft plan for Colorado's wolf reintroduction:

1. This plan is only a draft. That's probably obvious considering that it's labeled as such, but here's what that means – the first draft of a plan was released on December 9 and it will now enter a public discussion phase where it could still be changed based on feedback. A final draft is expected on April 6 of next year and should be approved by early May, but the plan doesn't have to start being implemented until the end of 2023.

2. A key assumption of the plan is that wolves will have both positive and negative effects. One positive effect is expected to be habitat improvement, as wolves kill members of overpopulated ungulate species in problematic management units. A few negative effects might be depredation of livestock, loss of pets, and the concentration of ungulates on private lands, as well as reduced ungulate viewing and hunting opportunities.

3. Conflicts and problems created by wolves are set to be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Non-lethal conflict minimization techniques will be considered the first line of defense, though lethal removal of wolves may be considered in some cases.

4. It's anticipated that 30 to 50 wolves will be transferred to Colorado from states of the northern Rockies, including Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, as well as Oregon and Washington. Around 10 to 15 wolves will be captured in these places and re-released each year.

5. Wolves will only be released west of the Continental Divide. Given wolves tendency to move after reintroduction (an average of 50 miles), wolves will be released at least 60 miles from the Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico borders, as well as sovereign Southern Ute tribal lands in southwest Colorado. Two large areas are being considered for winter reintroduction based on lack of conflict risk and ecological suitability, including "along the I-70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Vail, extending down the Roaring Fork Valley" and "along the Highway 50 corridor between Monarch Pass (east of Gunnison) and Montrose." Specific reintroduction sites are set to be chosen within these larger areas, in the first year in the northern area only. All released wolves will be tracked via GPS and no supplemental food or care will be provided once the animals are released.

6. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will not impose land, water, or resource use restrictions when wolves are present on land it does not lease or own. According to the draft plan, "it will be important for federal agencies and CPW to collaborate on public land use issues as they relate to wolf management, which may include recreation, grazing management, public access, or habitat manipulation."

7. The wolf-livestock compensation program, used in the case of depredation, provides 100 percent of fair market value, up to $8,000 per animal, when death or injury is confirmed. Livestock owners can also apply for itemized production losses, including missing animals, decreased weaning weights and conception rates, and other losses. Livestock owners bear the burden of proof of losses.

8. Criteria used to judge a successful reintroduction effort include: reintroduced wolves demonstrate a high survival rate in first 6 months; released wolves demonstrate low mortality rates over first 2 to 3 years; wolves remain in Colorado; reintroduced wolves form pairs and reproduce, establishing packs; wolves born in Colorado survive and reproduce.

9. The current 'state endangered' status of wolves will move to 'state threatened' when at least 50 wolves are present for four consecutive years. The wolf will become 'delisted' when at least 150 wolves are in Colorado for two years following the move to 'state threatened' or if wolves are counted at 200 at any given time with no temporal requirement. A move to 'game' status may then be considered, but is not required. The wolf status can also 'uplist', moving back to threatened or endangered if certain requirements are met.

10. In general, wolves have a high status of protection, but individuals can 'take' (kill) a wolf in very limited circumstances. Self-defense killings are always justified. A state or federal agent can also "remove" any wolf determined to be a threat to human life or public safety. When issued a permit and under certain circumstances, a landowner may 'take' a wolf caught in the act of attacking livestock with evidence requirements fulfilled. The take of a wolf in a chronic depredation situation may also be considered, but only when a permit is issued. State or federal agents can also use lethal force in certain cases of depredation or to reduce impacts to ungulates in certain cases.

Heads up, this summary is very simplified. Find the full document, which is 293 pages long, here.

Find more info on what comes next here.

