Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowgirls fall to Lady Orioles 38-25
The Abilene Cowgirls went on the road to Augusta last Friday evening and fell to the lady Orioles 38-25. In a game in which Abilene struggled making baskets, the Augusta girls converted a majority of their points on second chance rebounds and possessions. Missing game action for Abilene was their leading scorer and rebounder Claira Dannefer. Without Dannefers presence inside the lady Orioles took advantage of opportunities.
Fired Up: Would Kansas State have won the Big 12 title with Adrian Martinez at quarterback?
The question: During the December 8, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked if Kansas State would have won the Big 12 title this season if quarterback Adrian Martinez had stayed healthy and Will Howard didn't play for the Wildcats. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald took the first crack at answering a question that made him uncomfortable. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Orioles rally for comeback win over Cowboys
The Abilene Cowboys went on the road last Friday evening and were dealt their first loss of the season from the Augusta Orioles 65-62. Abilene led the entire game until a late scoring run of ten straight points by Augusta proved to be too much to overcome at the end.
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is once again a first-team All-American
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
James R. “Jim” Kuntz
James R. “Jim” Kuntz, 77, of Salina passed away December 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. He was born at Abilene’s Memorial Hospital February 24, 1945, as the son of Roy and Arlene (Thiel) Kuntz. James graduated in 1963 from Chapman High School and went on to Fisher Auto Body School in Kansas City. His life-long autobody career started at Greenough’s auto body shop and finished as Jim’s Body Shop in Salina. He was very precise on his auto body work and did just about everything from fixing fenders to auto body painting. James was awfully proud of his ’55 Chevy in which he entered and won numerous car show awards. James was united in marriage to Mary Kay Ryan on December 2, 1972, in Solomon. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kay. Two children: son Brian (Dana) Kuntz of Paola, Kansas and daughter Kristie (Frankie) Hutchinson of Manhattan, Kansas. Six grandchildren: Caeleb, Jack, Vivian, Logan, Bo, and Charlie. Two brothers: Larry (Anita) Kuntz of California and Bob (Janet) Kuntz of Abilene and one sister, Linda Jensen of Salina. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services for James will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Abilene First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Livingston/Union Cemetery, rural Abilene. Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the American Liver Foundation. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
John Darrel Coup
John Darrel Coup, age 83, passed away at the Abilene Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born June 12, 1939, in Manchester, Kansas, the sixth child of Roy and Iva (Barclay) Coup. He attended several grade schools in Dickinson County and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1958.
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Pellet gun possible used in east Salina window shooting
An 80-year-old man returned from a weekend away to find that someone had shot a front window at his home in east Salina. Sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone shot a small hole in the front glass of a residence in the 700 block of Victoria Heights Terrace, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is possible that the shot came from a pellet gun, he said.
ksal.com
Great Plains Getting New Leader
One of the largest employers in Salina will soon be under new leadership. Great Plains Manufacturing Tuesday announced that David Disberger will succeed Linda Salem in her role as President and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on January 1st. A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger...
WIBW
Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of unveiling
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling. Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. - across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in NE Kansas
A police pursuit ended in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County.
Police investigating damage to Salina McDonald's menu board
Police are looking for surveillance video after someone damaged a drive-through menu board at a Salina McDonald's. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, someone used a rock or other object to damage the electronic drive-through menu board at McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway.
WIBW
Junction City man jailed following police chase that ends in fiery crash Sunday afternoon in Geary County
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended when a car fleeing from officers crashed and burst into flames early Sunday afternoon just south of Milford Lake in Geary County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on K-244 highway near N. Gfeller Road. According to...
Caring for Christmas cacti in the winter
MANHATTAN — A popular houseplant known for its colorful flowers, the Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera bridgesii) should begin to bloom just in time for Christmas festivities. Christmas cacti and other epiphytic plants are native to South American jungles and grow on other plants for support, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. Christmas cacti can hybridize to produce differing stem shapes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Incidents with taser-like device at SPD, SRHC; Salina man cited
A Salina man was cited after he allegedly made hostile demonstrations with a weapon at two locations in the city in a matter of minutes. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the north side of the Salina Police Department where an officer was preparing her vehicle for her shift, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Traffic stop, warrants result in several Council Grove arrests
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Several arrests were made in Council Grove as the result of warrants and a traffic stop. The Council Grove Police Department says that just before 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at 28 N. Neosho St. When...
