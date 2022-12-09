ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.

On December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street. At the same time, a 52-year-old man was walking from an unknown direction and was in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway. The man was not using a designated crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing any reflective clothing. As a result, the Caravan struck the pedestrian, leading to him sustaining serious injuries.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to his family and relatives. Both the driver of the Caravan, a 62-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, and the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, were wearing their seatbelts, and neither person was injured.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was being investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Delaware State Police Official Website

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

