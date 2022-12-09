1. Montana

- Average gasoline sales per day: 2.11M gallons (191.3 per 100 people)

- 1.8 times the national average

- 57.0% increase since 1983

Montana recently submitted its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the U.S. DOT for approval. The state expects to receive $43 million in federal money to establish electric vehicle charging stations along some of its major highways, with the ultimate goal of having fast-charging stations less than 50 miles apart on all major throughways. There are presently long stretches of interstate where charging stations are entirely unavailable, making the adoption of EVs difficult. About 2,895 EVs and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles were registered in Montana as of January 2022 out of nearly 2 million vehicles total.

Montana's average gas price is presently almost 30 cents per gallon higher than the national average, and its gas tax is one of the highest in the country. However, a relative lack of additional fees does mitigate that fact to some degree.

This story originally appeared on RateGenius and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.