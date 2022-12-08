ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation

There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
WINNSBORO, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas

I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?

After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?

First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Recycling Your Live Christmas Tree Can Increase The Fish Population In Tyler

The live Christmas tree that you bought and brought into your home to beautifully decorate with lights and family memories is bringing your family a lot of joy this Christmas, but what are you going to do with it after Christmas when it's all dried out and the needles are falling off of it and making a mess on the living room carpet? Recycle it of course. That Balsam, Frasier, Douglas Fir or Spruce Pine could end up benefitting the fish population in Tyler, Texas area lakes.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Chili’s In Tyler?

Living in Tyler for more than twenty-five years now, I never would have thought that a popular Tyler, Texas restaurant would build a new location and abandon its old one, but it happened. Chili's on Loop 323 and Brookside Dr. made a new location on S. Broadway at Old Grande Blvd. a few months ago and recently moved into their new space and the old one is now sitting there vacant and alone.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

