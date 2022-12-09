5. Rhode Island

- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.6M gallons (145.6 per 100 people)

- 1.4 times the national average

- 40.1% increase since 1983

Who knew such a small state would consume so much gas? The irony is not lost on Rhode Island lawmakers, it seems. The state is reinstating a rebate program for electric vehicles, a new iteration of its DRIVE EV program , which has existed for six years. The $1.25 million program aims to make electric cars more affordable to Rhode Islanders. Rebates go as high as $2,500. The state also is working on expanding the number of charging stations ( currently 262 ) with $23 million in federal infrastructure money. The focus at first will be on the I-95 corridor.

With a per-gallon price below the national average, it might seem like enough to keep Rhode Islanders driving, but the state gas tax is more than 8 cents per gallon over the national average; however, like South Dakota, the attached taxes are next to nothing, so at the end of the day, the state comes in a few cents shy of the middle.