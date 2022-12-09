#7. South Dakota
- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.25M gallons (139.5 per 100 people)
- 1.3 times the national average
- 20.4% increase since 1983
The price of gas in South Dakota during the summer of 2022 was around $5 per gallon, prompting interest in electric cars, even if the state lacks the infrastructure to support them. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, South Dakota is creating a network of electric vehicle fast chargers throughout the state that will eventually be connected to the national network. Of the 59 public charging locations currently in the state, only one meets federal requirements.
South Dakota is slightly over the national average for per-gallon prices and gas taxes. Still, the additional fees often attached to a state's gas tax—which can increase the price a driver pays at the pump by as much as 15 cents per gallon—are pretty low relative to the national average.
