10 states with the highest gas consumption

Uber's delivery revenue grew 81% between 2018 and 2019—healthy by any standard—but from 2019 to 2020 that rate pole-vaulted to 179% as more people ordered takeout amid COVID-19. Uber's delivery segment is still attracting new customers to its platform. Uber Eats revenue now exceeds that of its ride-hailing arm, reaching $8.3 billion in 2021, a 72% year-over-year increase. DoorDash also increased its growth rate, though to a lesser degree. From 2019 to 2020, the company's revenue rose from $885 million to $2.88 billion. Although that growth has slowed, the company is now earning more revenue in one fiscal quarter than it did in all of 2019.

