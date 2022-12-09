- Average gasoline sales per day: 4.42M gallons (150.6 per 100 people)

- 1.4 times the national average

- 15.5% decrease since 1983

It's almost hard to believe that Sunflower Staters buying more than 4.4 million gallons of gas every day is a 15.5% decrease over 40 years ago—not when every other state on this list has shown an increase—but there you have it. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic played its part, but perhaps just as telling is the fairly unremarkable change in the state's population. Since 1990, Kansas has added fewer than 460,000 people—compared to neighboring Illinois, which added more than 1.3 million in the same time frame and is more than 25,000 square miles smaller than Kansas.

The state also has a low number of registered vehicles relative to many other states of comparable size and, according to the Department of Energy, just 4,500 electric vehicles are registered in Kansas—that accounts for only 0.01% of all the vehicles registered in the state. To grow that number, the Kansas Department of Transportation will use the $39.5 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand its statewide EV charging network.