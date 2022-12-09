8. Oklahoma

- Average gasoline sales per day: 5.49M gallons (137.8 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 11.2% increase since 1983

Oklahoma is traditionally part of what is known as oil and gas country, but it also has the distinction of leading the U.S. in Level 3 charging stations—the fastest kind of charger—per capita. The ChargeOK program built the state's charging network with $3.1 million from the 2017 settlement of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. The state offers a rebate of up to $200 to electric vehicle owners, but it only had 7,080 electric vehicles registered in the state as of Dec. 31, 2021, out of about 3.7 million vehicles.

Oklahoma has one of the lowest gas taxes in the U.S. Gas is also below the per-gallon national average in the state, which helps explain Sooners' propensity for hitting the pump.