10 states with the highest gas consumption

Even as the Biden administration moves to embrace electric vehicles in its efforts to curb global warming, America continues to guzzle gas. How much gas a state's residents consume can depend on various circumstances, including how far they travel, what kind of public transportation is available, and how high of a gas tax is imposed. Moreover, the question of whether the state provides subsidies for electric vehicles or adequate numbers of charging stations also bears an influence on the rate of EV adoption.

Prices at the pump remain high—albeit not as high as a few months ago. In June 2022, the national average hit $5 per gallon. Many factors drove prices up, among them rising demand as the economy recovered from the COVID-19-pandemic-related slowdown, a slow resumption of oil production, and the effect of U.S. sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, gas prices had begun to come down bit-by-bit each day, helping to dampen inflation, but 98 days of decreases came to an end on Sept. 21, 2022. According to AAA, the national average gas price was $3.68 a gallon that day, but this represented a significant increase over the $3.19 average at the same time last year.

More than 350,000 gallons of gas were sold daily in 2021 nationwide, about 105.6 gallons for every 100 people; that's 22% more than in 1983, when the U.S. had finally climbed out from underneath the gas crisis that plagued the 1970s. So it would seem that the pandemic, the rise in prices, and the as-yet-unrealized breakthrough in vehicle fuel dependency promised by EVs were not much of a deterrent for a traveling public that just kept on traveling. But which states burned up the most gas?

RateGenius analyzed data from the Energy Information Administration on the 10 states with the most daily gasoline sales in 2021. States are ranked based on gallons sold per 100 people. All references to average per-gallon gas prices in each state come from AAA, and state gas tax rates are provided by the American Petroleum Institute.