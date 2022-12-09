ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

10 states with the highest gas consumption

By Virrage Images // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNuKz_0jdIuoyB00

Even as the Biden administration moves to embrace electric vehicles in its efforts to curb global warming, America continues to guzzle gas. How much gas a state's residents consume can depend on various circumstances, including how far they travel, what kind of public transportation is available, and how high of a gas tax is imposed. Moreover, the question of whether the state provides subsidies for electric vehicles or adequate numbers of charging stations also bears an influence on the rate of EV adoption.

Prices at the pump remain high—albeit not as high as a few months ago. In June 2022, the national average hit $5 per gallon. Many factors drove prices up, among them rising demand as the economy recovered from the COVID-19-pandemic-related slowdown, a slow resumption of oil production, and the effect of U.S. sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, gas prices had begun to come down bit-by-bit each day, helping to dampen inflation, but 98 days of decreases came to an end on Sept. 21, 2022. According to AAA, the national average gas price was $3.68 a gallon that day, but this represented a significant increase over the $3.19 average at the same time last year.

More than 350,000 gallons of gas were sold daily in 2021 nationwide, about 105.6 gallons for every 100 people; that's 22% more than in 1983, when the U.S. had finally climbed out from underneath the gas crisis that plagued the 1970s. So it would seem that the pandemic, the rise in prices, and the as-yet-unrealized breakthrough in vehicle fuel dependency promised by EVs were not much of a deterrent for a traveling public that just kept on traveling. But which states burned up the most gas?

RateGenius analyzed data from the Energy Information Administration on the 10 states with the most daily gasoline sales in 2021. States are ranked based on gallons sold per 100 people. All references to average per-gallon gas prices in each state come from AAA, and state gas tax rates are provided by the American Petroleum Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new rate increase of half a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to curb inflation. The Fed raised the rate by 50 basis points, as expected, the seventh rate hike this year. This increase is smaller than the four previous 75 basis point increases but is still a notable increase, putting the range at 4.25%-4.5%. “Recent indicators point to...
Wyoming News

Transaction growth also occurred globally

The pandemic had a similar effect in other countries as well. The same Edison Trends report included annual growth year-over-year from April 2020 to April 2021 for four countries: the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The report found that the U.K.—which had a string of "stay at home" orders from March 2020 to December 2021—had a massive increase in food delivery service usage. Not only did more people switch to food delivery, but they also spent more each month on it as well. Although some think the trend is here to stay—even after the preponderance of COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions has passed—people in the U.K. are starting to return to in-person dining, which may force restaurants and food wholesalers to rethink their sales strategies once again.
Wyoming News

US food delivery transactions grew rapidly in 2020

Prior to the pandemic, the U.S. food delivery service industry experienced a growth rate of 85% from January 2018 to February 2020, according to a report by e-commerce market research firm Edison Trends. Even in the face of such trending growth, the pandemic turned out to be a big turning point in the industry, remarkably spurring even higher increases than anticipated. In the early days of the pandemic, people increasingly opted for food delivery instead of dining out. Restaurants leveraged food delivery services to outsource the task during a time when they were simply trying to survive. These two behavioral shifts combined to generate massive growth in the industry. From February to December 2020 alone, when restrictions and lockdowns were first implemented, food delivery transactions grew a stunning 96%, indicating that the pandemic was responsible for this meteoric growth.
Wyoming News

Highest-paid CEOs in America

Using data from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Stacker listed the 100 highest-paid CEOs in the United States according to what they made in 2020, 2021, or 2022, depending on what data was available as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Wyoming News

Uber acquired Postmates for approximately $2.65 billion

As food delivery was gaining momentum during the pandemic, food delivery marketplaces looked to acquisitions as a strategy to gain market share. In July 2020, Uber acquired rival Postmates, just before Postmates went public. The deal allowed Uber to expand its geographic footprint, as well as its service offerings, as Postmates also delivered other items in addition to food. Uber became the second-largest food delivery service in the U.S. with the increased market share the deal gave the company.
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Electra Acquires New Cobalt Project and Provides Update on Exploration Activities in Idaho

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the “CAS Property” section (second paragraph, last sentence) and “Iron Creek and Ruby Drilling” section (second paragraph). Please also replace image captions with the revised captions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005378/en/ Figure 1. CAS property showing its location relative to the Iron Creek and Ruby target areas. Location of historic drilled vein hosting Co-Au mineralization shown along with a section line used in Figure 2. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming News

Investment in food technology more than doubled

Venture capital investments in food-related technology hit $39.3 billion in 2021, according to a report by private market research firm PitchBook. "Food tech" is a broad category that includes bioengineered foods, suppliers, technology, discovery, and intermediaries and delivery. But more than half of 2021 food tech VC was invested into online grocers as well as apps and marketplaces (restaurants and other food delivery) to help them build a competitive infrastructure. Those categories received $18.4 billion and $6.8 billion in investments, respectively. While food tech investments overall waned in the first quarter of 2022, momentum continued for food intermediaries and delivery services, which garnered more than $2 billion across 74 VC deals, according to another PitchBook report. Many of these investments go toward improved convenience, addressing changes in consumer dietary preferences, food personalization efforts, and leveraging robots to ease labor shortages.
Wyoming News

In an even larger merger, Just Eat Takeaway acquired Grubhub in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion

As food delivery was gaining momentum during the pandemic, food delivery marketplaces sought to gain market share through acquisition, and in 2020 Grubhub was a big target. When price and regulatory issues halted Uber's potential acquisition of Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway stepped in for this $7.3 billion acquisition, which was announced in June 2020. The deal gave the European entity—which had been formed by a merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com earlier in the year—a presence in the United States. The deal closed on June 15, 2021. This merger may have proven to be a mistake, however, as less than a year later there are rumors that Just Eat Takeaway may sell off GrubHub amidst the threat of a global recession. A lack of synergies between the two entities and a shift in consumer behavior in different parts of the world that's caused a downturn in order volume are some of the reasons behind the potential divestiture.
Wyoming News

Wyoming nuclear plant delayed

CASPER – The advanced nuclear reactor proposed for southwestern Wyoming will likely be delayed at least two years, its developer announced Tuesday. With Russia, the only commercial source of the more highly enriched fuel the plant requires, no longer an option, TerraPower will have to wait for the U.S. supply chain to catch up. The chances that can happen by the company’s 2028 target now look almost impossibly slim. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
30K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy