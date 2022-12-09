Fully automated vehicles (AVs), or driverless cars, will be commonplace sooner than we may think. Right now, car makers and transportation network companies — also known as ridesharing companies — are steering AV development. Without public input, this market-driven approach could worsen traffic congestion, sideline public transit and increase social inequities. It could also hit state and local budgets hard, as revenues from taxes, parking and associated activities dry up.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO