ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Heights, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umn.edu

Minnesota Sea Grant Welcomes Amy Schrank as 2023 Extension Program Leader

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Sea Grant College Program is proud to announce that MNSG Fisheries and Aquaculture Extension Educator Amy Schrank has accepted a three-year term as MNSG Extension Program Leader effective January 1, 2023. In this new role, Schrank’s primary responsibility will be leading and...
DULUTH, MN
umn.edu

Shared automated vehicles could make cities more livable, equitable

Fully automated vehicles (AVs), or driverless cars, will be commonplace sooner than we may think. Right now, car makers and transportation network companies — also known as ridesharing companies — are steering AV development. Without public input, this market-driven approach could worsen traffic congestion, sideline public transit and increase social inequities. It could also hit state and local budgets hard, as revenues from taxes, parking and associated activities dry up.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy