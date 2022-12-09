Read full article on original website
28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises
With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital...
The12 Days of Christmas Giving With Interiors… By Design
Tis the season to be merry and make others jolly; and that's exactly what Interiors... By Design hopes to do, by making donations each day to vital local organizations and charities. From December 14th through December 25th, $1,000 will be donated each day. It's Interior... By Design's way of celebrating...
Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”
I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
Santa and Mrs. Claus Bring Christmas Magic to Dubuque Kwik Stop (PHOTOS)
"Free Santa Day" was underway at Kwik Stop on Pennsylvania Avenue and the NW Arterial on Saturday, December 3rd. It was a fun-filled morning of kids and adults stopping by the store, and the adjoining Dairy Queen, to get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus!. Kwik Stop took...
Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership
Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train.
The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh. The crowd enjoyed a mini-concert by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. A fun evening for a great cause!
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
“Field of Dreams” TV Show Declines State Grant, Won’t Film in Iowa
Since it was announced, the Field of Dreams TV show has been all over the place in terms of its production. First, it was reported that the series would not be filmed in Dyersville, a massive blow to the local Dubuque economy and the show's attempt at authenticity. No cast list was ever announced either.
A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)
Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
Help Make Sure Dubuque Children Have Something to Eat This Christmas
Many children in Dubuque and the larger Tri-State area rely on preschool/school lunch programs in order to get one of their few meals a day. When kids go on their annual winter break, those two weeks put an added strain on parents to make sure their children have something in their bellies.
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
According to a released statement from the Dubuque Police Department, investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. Romell Davon Enoch, 23, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa was taken into custody by DPD Investigators today at the Clarinda Facility. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
Dubuque Sheriff’s Office Is a Victim in Latest Phone Scam
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has a Facebook post with a blaring notice of a "SCAM ALERT!!!!!" I pay close attention whenever I see ALL CAPS with that many exclamation points in a Sheriff's Office alert. The message highlights that there is yet again a phone scam targeting vulnerable and...
Dubuque Five Flags Center Names Permanent GM; Looks To Future Economic Impact
According to reports from the Telegraph Herald there’s big developments with the Five Flags Center in Dubuque as interim general manager Aaron Rainey has officially been named to the permanent role and the Dubuque City Council tours the facility in support of investing $25 million. While no official action...
