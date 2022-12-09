ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Q107.5

28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises

With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The12 Days of Christmas Giving With Interiors… By Design

Tis the season to be merry and make others jolly; and that's exactly what Interiors... By Design hopes to do, by making donations each day to vital local organizations and charities. From December 14th through December 25th, $1,000 will be donated each day. It's Interior... By Design's way of celebrating...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Galena Knows How to Throw A Christmas Holiday Party

If you want to get into the holiday spirit, head to Galena this Saturday for the annual Night of Luminaria and Living Windows. Bask in the glow of the holiday season at one of the year's most beautiful and romantic events. Historic Galena always delivers with its many events and will do so again this holiday season. More than 5,000 luminaries line the streets, steps, sidewalks, and store windows will come alive!
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

This Swanky Dubuque Mansion is its Own “Shangri-La”

I ventured down the Zillow path once again. Recently, I took a look at a mansion in Galena, IL on the market for $2 million. But when I saw that a nearly-$1 million home was available on one of Dubuque's most coveted streets, I knew I had to share what was beyond those walls.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday

According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Shop Local and Save 20% on a Mississippi River Museum Membership

Tis' the Season to Shop Locally! Dubuque and the Tri-States are incredibly fortunate to have abundant opportunities to find that perfect gift that shows you care about the recipient while supporting local-owned-businesses. During the next couple of weeks, we will explore some excellent gift-buying options, such as those presented by...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest

A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)

Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder

According to a released statement from the Dubuque Police Department, investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. Romell Davon Enoch, 23, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa was taken into custody by DPD Investigators today at the Clarinda Facility. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?

Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Q107.5

