The University of South Alabama is recruiting people to evaluate applications for medical cannabis business licenses in the state. In 2021 the Alabama Legislature passed a bill laying out a framework for medical marijuana production, sale and use in the state. It authorizes medical marijuana as a treatment for a specific list of illnesses mostly in cases where it is shown that conventional treatments have failed. It also requires products to be produced and processed within the state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO