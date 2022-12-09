After opening its doors last October, Hashi, the Granville restaurant for sushi and traditional Korean fare, has closed for good, owner Steven Baldwin said. According to Baldwin, the eatery recently made the decision to close its doors at 128 E. Broadway earlier this month. Hashi Up, which was located on the second floor of the building and served as a bar and small plates spot, has also closed.

