scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Myocarditis after Covid vaccine low among teens and young adults, large study finds
The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after Covid vaccination is low and most patients make a full recovery, a large international study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital found. Most of the cases occurred in male teens and young adults and usually after the second dose of a primary series of...
Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke
If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
MedicalXpress
New study shows that infections are the main cause of hydrocephalus in African children
In a systematic review in The Lancet Global Health, Ph.D.-student Camilla Grøver Aukrust and colleagues have studied the causes of hydrocephalus in African children. "Hydrocephalus is a disease that affects children, and which we know can lead to serious cognitive issues or death," says Camilla Grøver Aukrust, nurse and Ph.D. research fellow at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
McKnight's
Chronic inflammation linked to brain atrophy found in older age: study
The human brain is known to shrink and lose some function with age. Gender and chronic inflammation may also be linked to these changes, a new study finds. In more than 500 adults, brain scans and blood immune samples taken over a decade revealed concentrations of inflammatory proteins that increase with age. The correlation of protein-related patterns with aging was so clear that the investigators were able to use them to precisely predict a person’s chronological age.
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
physiciansweekly.com
Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Adding Salt to Foods
Recent research has revealed a substantial correlation between life expectancy and the frequency with which salt is added to meals, which may represent a person’s long-term salt taste preference and sodium consumption. For a study, researchers investigated if the frequency of salting meals affected the chance of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).
heart.org
Parkinson’s medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes who took bromocriptine, a medication usually prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, had lower blood pressure after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine. Participants taking the medication for one month also experienced significant improvements in aortic stiffness, a...
Drug Choice Might Matter for Patients With Macular Degeneration
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One of the two most common drugs used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) appears better than the other, a new, small study suggests. Among 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration, 50% of those treated with aflibercept (Eylea) could be weaned off the drug after one year, compared with only 17% of those treated with bevacizumab (Avastin), researchers found. "The results from...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could poor sleep increase your risk?
Certain factors will increase people’s risk of developing type two diabetes, including obesity and high lipid levels. Data from a recent study found that poor sleep can contribute to diabetes risk factors, thus also increasing the risk for people to develop type 2 diabetes. individuals all over the world....
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Macular Degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a common age-related eye disorder that can lead to reduced vision. Early symptoms can be subtle, which is why regular eye checkups are critical. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a degenerative eye disease. It happens when a critical layer of cells beneath the macula breaks down and slowly disappears. The macula, a small region located right in the center of your retina, is essential for crisp, precise vision.
Medical News Today
DASH diet could reduce heart disease risk by 10%, study suggests
Prevalence of cardiovascular disease is rising due to changing lifestyles, an aging population, and better survival rates for heart attacks and strokes. There is growing evidence that diet is key to a person’s risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases. Now, a study has found that switching to a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
