CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne boy is battling a rare autoimmune disorder in a Colorado hospital, and family members hope the community will contribute to his fight.

Kaleb Kepp-Hampton, 10, was recently diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis, or GPA, a condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. Kortney Kepp, Kaleb’s aunt, started a GoFundMe this week to fundraise for Kaleb’s family.